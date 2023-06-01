Old Dominion Partners with Upright Education to Deliver Additional Online Technology Bootcamps
The greater Norfolk region and Commonwealth of Virginia to have access to additional bootcamp-style offerings through the new partnership offered through Old Dominion University's School of Continuing Education.
Norfolk, VA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education, a leading provider of online tech education, announced today its partnership with Old Dominion University to offer technology bootcamps in Coding, UX/UI Design, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, and Tech Sales. These bootcamps, ranging from 8 to 24 weeks long, will be delivered online and led by industry experts.
The partnership with Old Dominion University provides students with access to world-class instruction and resources while offering them flexibility and convenience in their learning. Students will also receive unlimited career support until they land a job in their desired field.
According to recent reports, the Norfolk region has a high demand for tech jobs. As of 2022, there are more than 4,000 open tech jobs in the area, with more expected to be created in the coming years. The technology bootcamps will help bridge the gap between open job positions and the pool of qualified applicants.
"The demand for tech jobs in the Norfolk region continues to grow, and Upright Education is committed to helping our students develop the skills needed to meet that demand," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "We are excited to partner with Old Dominion University, a respected institution with a long history of providing quality education to students."
Renee Felts, Assistant Vice President of Continuing Education at Old Dominion University, also expressed excitement about the partnership. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Upright Education to expand our bootcamp-style programs within Continuing Education,” Felts said. “This partnership will allow the greater Norfolk region and beyond to have access to rapid career training that enables seamless transitions into technical career fields.”
Enrollment in Upright’s bootcamps through Upright Education and Old Dominion University are open now. For a limited time learners can receive a $1,000 discount off the tuition. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at techcareers.odu.edu.
