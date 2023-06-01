Huntington Study Group Announces Call for Abstracts for 30th Annual Meeting
Rochester, NY, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), with a mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for those impacted by Huntington’s disease, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today announces that the submission period has begun for abstracts to be considered for presentation at their 30th Annual Meeting in November (“HSG 2023”).
For decades at their Annual Meeting, HSG has provided an opportunity for researchers to present valuable findings and information about HD clinical research to event attendees through poster sessions and platform presentations during the Peter Como HD Research Symposium. Dr. Como, one of the founders of HSG, dedicated his life to advancing research and promoting the sharing of new knowledge about Huntington’s disease.
All abstracts accepted by HSG’s Publications Committee will be presented by the authors at HSG 2023 during multiple poster viewing sessions throughout the meeting, printed in a program provided to all meeting attendees, and published in the Journal of Huntington Disease (JHD). In addition, two abstract authors will be selected to formally present their research during a plenary session.
Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, Co-Chair of HSG’s Publications Committee, said, “I have served on the Publications Committee since 2016 and have been incredibly impressed with the quality of the abstracts submitted. I always look forward to reviewing the exceptional science and innovation focused on advancing our understanding and treatment options for HD.”
The deadline for abstract submission is July 31, 2023. Eligible abstracts may include data that has been presented previously, though it should still be of public and scientific interest. Authors will be asked to disclose relationships with funding sources and manufacturers of commercial products discussed in the presentations. Abstract authors do not need to be HSG members. To learn more or submit your research for consideration, visit https://www.judgify.me/HSG2023.
If you would like to sponsor this year's poster sessions, please contact us at info@hsglimited.org.
About Huntington’s disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research, Inc.
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
