Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Nothing Else Matters"
Hit single celebrates over 40 weeks atop music charts.
Hollywood, CA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grammy and Stellar Award winner Brent Jones’ hit single “Nothing Else Matters” is #1 on Billboard. With over 40 weeks cumulatively on the music charts, Brent Jones' anthem "Nothing Else Matters" is the breakout song of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.
“What an honor to reach #1 on Billboard with ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ The past year has been such an exciting time for my career - from my song's movie debut on the Hallmark Channel, my sold-out European Tour, new radio show on Las Vegas’ Power 88.1 FM, to my artist-in-residence at Stanford, I’m over the moon! A special shout to my incredible team - JDI Entertainment, Sony The Orchard, and all the radio stations around the world who support my music, thank you!” says Brent Jones
Brent Jones' 100+ City "Nothing Else Matter" Tour is in full-swing as one of the top grossing tours of the year.
www.billboard.com/charts/gospel-airplay/
About Brent Jones:
JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones’ 12-song album “Nothing Else Matters” is available at all digital music outlets, streaming platforms, and music stores throughout the USA and Canada.
