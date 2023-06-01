New Research Benchmarks Biopharmaceutical Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership
Landmark Research Analyzes Perspectives of US and EU Biopharma C-Suite, Clinical Operations and Medical/Regulatory Affairs Professionals on Global CRO Thought Leadership.
Menlo Park, CA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO industry, is pleased to announce the results of its new 2023 study, Biopharma Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership, providing the first quantitative data, segmentation and insights into biopharmaceutical thought leadership and the degree to which leading, Top-10 global CROs are perceived as thought leaders across important trial design and conduct, functional expertise and technology and AI topics.
Based on input from 120 US and EU biopharma professionals, spanning medical and regulatory affairs, clinical operations, and C-suite, the report explores interest in and importance of elements of thought leadership, how perceived CRO thought leadership varies by geography, company size and stakeholder position level, best methods to establish and communicate thought leadership and which of the global CROs including IQVIA, PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON/PRA, Syneos Health, Labcorp/Covance, Parexel and Medpace compare across operational, expertise and technology categories.
The report also explores current global CRO thought leadership market positioning and identifies areas of “white space” opportunity as well as providing baseline analysis that establishes Labcorp/Covance’s current, perceived thought leadership prior to the spin out of its clinical business as Fortrea – a pure-play, clinical development CRO.
“Increasingly, thought leadership presents an opportunity for CROs to communicate and showcase their capabilities, expertise, and ability to innovate. These are key elements in the outsourced services purchase-decision equation for the biopharma customer. Our report identifies those global CROs that are perceived to do this most effectively and uncovers distinct market and customer differences. This is critical information for biopharma executives making the CRO purchase decision and CROs understanding market perceptions of their thought leadership,” said Jon Meyer, MSc, MBA, Life Science Strategy Group’s CRO Industry Practice Leader.
To learn more about LSSG’s new quantitative market research study examining perspectives of the US and EU biopharmaceutical industry on global CRO thought leadership or to download sample pages, visit http://www.lifesciencestrategy.com.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC specializes in strategic consulting and market research engagements across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Contact
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373, Ext. 82
www.lifesciencestrategy.com
