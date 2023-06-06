Vault Password Manager is Now a Cloud Fortified App: A Win for Users' Security
Alpha Serve, a leading software development company and Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner is excited to announce that its password management application for Jira, Vault Password Manager, has successfully achieved the esteemed Cloud Fortified status.
Kyiv, Ukraine, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve is delighted to announce that Vault Password Manager, the leading password management app for Jira, developed by Alpha Serve - Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, has earned Cloud Fortified status. This significant achievement underscores our dedication to providing superior, enterprise-level security for our users, addressing their most critical concerns regarding password management.
Vault Password Manager is an enterprise-grade application designed to secure your company's passwords within Jira. With a keen emphasis on versatility and security, our solution facilitates the creation of both private and shared vaults, tailoring access to the unique requirements of your team or organization. Sharing critical credentials is simplified and secured, as Vaults can be effortlessly shared with the necessary Jira users or groups, eliminating traditional and insecure sharing methods via email or messenger. Our AES-256 bit encryption also adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring complete security for all encrypted Vaults stored in your company's Forge Storage.
Achieving the Cloud Fortified status from Atlassian’s Marketplace security program showcases the advanced security measures that Alpha Serve has embedded into Vault Password Manager. This program, recognizing apps that illustrate exceptional security capabilities through participation in rigorous initiatives such as the Marketplace Security Bug Bounty Program and the Security Self-Assessment Program, affirms that Vault Password Manager not only meets but also surpasses the highest data security and reliability standards.
The Cloud Fortified Program is an embodiment of Atlassian's commitment to setting advanced standards for security, reliability, and support, ensuring Cloud Fortified apps, such as Vault Password Manager, are primed to fulfill the needs of all Atlassian Cloud customers, including enterprises. A Cloud Fortified badge is more than just an emblem; it signifies an app's dedication to the exhaustive security requirements of Atlassian, demonstrating participation in all six of Atlassian's cloud app security programs and successful completion of stringent checks for service reliability and performance.
Cloud Fortified Status also means enhanced visibility for Vault Password Manager, allowing users quickly identify and choose it as a trusted and highly secure app for password management.
"The Cloud Fortified status signifies our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the security of our users," said Anton Storozhuk, CEO at Alpha Serve. "This landmark will empower us to serve our customers even better, providing a secure and reliable solution for managing business-critical passwords."
This recognition is another testament to the pioneering spirit at Alpha Serve, a Ukrainian software development company known for developing innovative apps for business software platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Shopify, and monday.com. As the first cloud-based password manager for Jira, Vault Password Manager represents an important and exciting chapter in our development journey. This release is not just a win for all Jira users who now have access to a truly unique and helpful tool, but it also marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure solutions for businesses worldwide.
Contact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
https://www.alphaservesp.com
