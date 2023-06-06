Dr. Jennifer Ripton-Snyder Joins New York Imaging Specialists
Port Jefferson, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Imaging Specialists is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jennifer Ripton-Snyder, a fellowship-trained breast imager. Dr. Ripton-Snyder will practice at 118 North Country Rd., Port Jefferson, NY 11777.
“Dr. Ripton-Snyder’s expertise in Breast Imaging and her dedication to patient well-being aligns perfectly with our mission to prioritize women's health and ensure their comfort throughout the imaging process,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO.
Driven by her passion for patient care, Dr. Ripton-Snyder was inspired to specialize in Breast Imaging. "I was inspired to enter the field of Breast Imaging because of the patient care aspects and the fact that I could practice a specialty that was also so integral to primary care for women." As a fellowship-trained breast imager, she holds a particular interest in post-operative imaging for women with a previous cancer diagnosis, as well as screening in women with above-average cancer risk.
Dr. Ripton-Snyder completed her Doctor of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center (SBUMC). She then completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency, a Breast Imaging Fellowship, and additional postgraduate training in Pediatric Imaging. Dr. Ripton-Snyder also holds the Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology position at SBUMC.
"I very much look forward to joining the practice as the imaging component is being integrated into women's health centers,” Dr. Ripton-Snyder said. “I think it's a wonderful idea for women to have cancer screenings and other imaging done as comfortably and conveniently as possible." As a devoted mother of three boys, she values the importance of efficient and accessible healthcare. In her spare time, Dr. Ripton-Snyder enjoys traveling with her family and indulging in her love for comic books.
To make an appointment, call (833) 269-4624.
For more information, please visit nyimaging.com.
About New York Imaging Specialists:
Our mission at NY Imaging Specialists is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home. For more information, visit www.nyimaging.com.
Contact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
https://nyimaging.com/
