Paragon Cyber Solutions Becomes an Authorized CMMC C3PAO

Overseen by the Department of Defense (DoD) and The Cyber AB, Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC successfully passed the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 assessment administered by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), meeting all CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) requirements.