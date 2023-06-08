Paragon Cyber Solutions Becomes an Authorized CMMC C3PAO
Overseen by the Department of Defense (DoD) and The Cyber AB, Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC successfully passed the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 assessment administered by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), meeting all CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) requirements.
Tampa, FL, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Developed by the Department of Defense (DoD), The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program is designed to enforce the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) that is shared by the DoD with its contractors and subcontractors in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC will require third-party evaluation and certification to determine whether a contractor is fit to do business with the DoD and participate in the DIB.
“We are ecstatic to be an authorized C3PAO,” said Courtney H. Jackson, CEO of Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC. “Being a veteran owned small business, we recognize the importance of securing and maintaining sensitive environments in support of the warfighter. As governance, risk, and compliance experts, becoming a C3PAO was a natural next step. We look forward to assessing companies and doing our part to help strengthen the DIB security posture.”
Contact
Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC
https://www.ParagonCyberSolutions.com
https://www.ParagonCyberSolutions.com
