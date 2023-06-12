EETech Announces Partnership with Women in Electronics Organization
This strategic partnership underscores EETech's commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and gender equality across the electronics industry, including careers involving data intelligence, software, manufacturing, and distribution.
Boise, ID, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EETech, the leader in digital transformation for the electronics industry, is now a partner of Women in Electronics (WE), an organization committed to advancing opportunities for women in the electronics industry.
This strategic partnership underscores EETech's commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and gender equality across the electronics industry, including careers involving data intelligence, software, manufacturing, and distribution.
The Women in Electronics organization is a prominent advocacy group dedicated to empowering women professionals in the electronics sector. With a mission to foster a supportive community, offer mentorship opportunities, and advocate for equal representation, the organization has been instrumental in promoting women's advancement and leadership within the industry.
"Partnering with the WE organization is important to our entire organization," said Adam LaBarbera, CEO of EETech. "At EETech, we firmly believe in the power of diversity and recognize the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the future of electronics. Through this partnership, we hope to provide support, encouragement, and resources to women professionals, enabling them to thrive in their careers and achieve their full potential."
As a partner, EETech will actively engage in various initiatives organized by the Women in Electronics organization. This collaboration will include participating in networking events, mentoring programs, leadership growth and development programs, and speaking opportunities that provide a platform for sharing knowledge and experiences.
"We are excited to welcome EETech as a sponsor," says Jackie Mattox, CEO of Women in Electronics. "Their commitment to empower women in the electronics industry aligns with our mission and demonstrates an alignment in organizational values. This partnership will expand our reach and facilitate meaningful change within the electronics industry and related sectors."
EETech will participate in the Women in Electronics Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego, CA, to be held September 19-21, 2023. This conference will continue the "Level Up" theme with focused sessions encouraging attendees to take ownership of their careers and advance to the next level. The sessions are designed to provide the development tools, strategies, and resources needed to excel exponentially. The content is valuable for rising professionals and seasoned leaders who aspire to advance in their career journeys.
About EETech:
EETech is a B2B data, community and digital transformation company that connects industry stakeholders with vital data intelligence, digital solutions and products when and how they need them. Its mission is to combine data, digital presence, e-commerce and community engagement solutions to create an engine for growth in the expanding electronics value chain. www.eetech.com
About Women in Electronics:
Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of industry professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry and related end-user markets. WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate by providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and career resources. Women in Electronics receives support from leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through events and local chapters throughout the US and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community. WE is a 501c3 non-profit, social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission. www.womeninelectronics.com.
Contact
George Karalias
617-548-0610
https://eetech.com
