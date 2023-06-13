Former L.A. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Troutman Pepper Law Firm to be Honored at Inner City Law Center’s 23rd Annual Awards Luncheon

Leaders in the Los Angeles community gather at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel to honor 2023 award recipients Sheila Kuehl and Troutman Pepper law firm. The awards luncheon also features remarks from Los Angeles Board Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, a special pre-recorded message from Mayor Karen Bass and personal stories from Inner City Law Center clients.