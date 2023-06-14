Sky-Vue Skateland Celebrates a Successful Year of Roller Skating STEM Field Trips for Schools
Sky-Vue Skateland served over 2,000 students from 26 schools from eastern NC with a unique and captivating learning experience engaging students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program aimed to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and teamwork among students, helping them develop essential skills for their future academic and professional endeavors.
Rocky Mount, NC, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sky-Vue Skateland, a leading provider of STEM field trips, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its 2022/2023 school year, culminating in a highly fruitful year of learning and fun for students across eastern North Carolina.
The roller skating STEM field trips, introduced by Sky-Vue Skateland in 2017 as an innovative way to engage students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, have garnered immense popularity and positive feedback from schools, educators, and students alike. By combining the excitement of roller skating with hands-on STEM activities, the program has created a unique and captivating learning experience for young students.
Throughout the academic year, Sky-Vue Skateland collaborated with twenty-six schools from thirteen school systems and served over 2,000 students from various grade levels across eastern North Carolina. These field trips provided an interactive platform for students to explore core STEM concepts while experiencing the thrill of roller skating. The program aimed to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and teamwork among students, helping them develop essential skills for their future academic and professional endeavors.
Students participating in the roller skating STEM field trips had the opportunity to engage in a wide range of activities. They explored concepts of motion and energy, explored the principles of friction by experimenting with different wheel materials and surfaces, and discovered the physics behind balance and stability while learning to skate. These hands-on experiences not only deepened their understanding of STEM principles but also sparked their interest in these subjects beyond the confines of a classroom.
"The roller skating STEM field trips have been a tremendous success, providing interactive learning among the students and fostering their enthusiasm for STEM subjects," said Mrs. Denise Watkins, owner/operator of Sky-Vue Skateland in Rocky Mount, NC. "By integrating physical activity with scientific exploration, the aim of the program is to create an engaging and memorable experience for students, inspiring them to pursue STEM-related fields in the future."
The positive impact of the roller skating STEM field trips was evident in the feedback received from educators and school administrators. Many students reported learning to skate; it was the best field trip ever. The program's success has prompted requests for its expansion to more schools and communities in the coming year.
Sky-Vue Skateland extends its heartfelt gratitude to the participating schools, dedicated educators, and enthusiastic students for making the roller skating STEM field trips a resounding success. Thank you Mr. Reggie Cobb, the STEM Educator, and the skilled staff for committing to providing an exceptional educational experience.
For more information about Sky-Vue Skateland and its roller skating STEM field trips, please visit www.https://skyvueskateland.com/school-trips-rocky-mount-nc/stem-trips/ or call Denise Watkins at 252-442-7418.
Denise Watkins
252-442-7418
https://skyvueskateland.com/
