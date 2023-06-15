Notice Ninja Announces Partnership with isolved to Provide Streamlined Tax and Compliance Notice Solution
New Smyrna Beach, FL, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, a leading provider of digital notice compliance software, is thrilled to announce its partnership with isolved, a renowned HR software and services provider. This collaboration aims to deliver a comprehensive solution for efficiently managing tax and compliance notices to isolved's extensive customer base, through the integration of NOTICENINJA SaaS into the isolved Marketplace.
NOTICENINJA Digital Notice Compliance is designed to automate the process of managing tax and compliance notices, from receipt to resolution. This helps businesses avoid penalties and fines associated with non-compliance. The platform provides real-time updates and notifications, customizable reporting, and seamless integration with leading CRM, accounting, and payroll systems.
"We're excited to partner with isolved to revolutionize tax notice compliance in the HCM industry," said Amanda Reineke, CEO of Notice Ninja. "With isolved's extensive footprint across the U.S. and our innovative platform, we can empower even more businesses to streamline their tax processes and reduce the risk of compliance issues."
The isolved Marketplace serves as a curated ecosystem of HR and payroll products and services, seamlessly integrating with isolved People Cloud. It provides customers with a unified and intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) suite, catering to all their HR, benefit, and payroll needs.
“At isolved, we are big believers in freeing up benefit, HR and payroll professionals’ time so they can focus on strategic initiatives that positively impact the business,” said Pragya Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at isolved. “We’re pleased to partner with Notice Ninja to further streamline and standardize tax compliance notices, enabling managers to move from tactical operations to strategic ones.”
About Notice Ninja
Notice Ninja is a leading provider of digital notice compliance software that automates the process of managing any notices, from receipt to resolution. With real-time updates and notifications, customizable reporting, and seamless integration with leading CRM, accounting, and payroll systems, NOTICENINJA streamlines notice compliance and reduces risk and drives compliance.
About isolved
isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 5 million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.
Amanda Reineke
949-290-3232
www.noticeninja.com
