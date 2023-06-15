Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas

Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.