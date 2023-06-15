Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.
Las Vegas, NV, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The poker media outlet’s fifth Mixed Game Festival will be sponsored by PokerStars and held from July 2-6.
Cardplayer Lifestyle will be returning Las Vegas to host Mixed Game Festival V, featuring five straight days of low-stakes cash games and tournaments catering to lovers of all poker variants. The Mixed Game Festival will once again be held at Resorts World Hotel & Casino.
The festival will kick off with a pizza party on Sunday, July 2. In addition to dealer’s choice $4/8 and $8/16 cash games running 24/7, two new events with prizes up for grabs have been added to the schedule, namely a poker trivia competition on Monday, July 3 and a scavenger hunt on Tuesday, July 4. Multiple book signings will also take place over the course of the festival, featuring WSOP bracelet winner Dylan Linde and Poker Hall of Famer Eli Elezra.
A portion of all proceeds derived from the poker trivia competition, scavenger hunt, and book sales will be donated to the Poker Gives charity, which distributes funds to assist military families, homeless vets, and youth programs in Las Vegas.
As for the festival’s grand prize, players attending the festival will have the opportunity to win a an EPT Cyprus prize package valued at over $3,000 consisting of roundtrip airfare, accommodation, and a €550 buy-in to a mixed game tournament at this October’s first ever European Poker Tour stop in Cyprus.
In addition, players in attendance during Mixed Game Festival V will have the opportunity to win a variety of poker themed-merchandise, books, and other prizes courtesy of Pokercoaching.com, RunGoodGear, Faded Spade, D&B Poker, BBO Poker Tables, and PokerGO.
“With each new Mixed Game Festival we run, we try to improve further on the attendee experience, which is why I’m so excited to be incorporating the scavenger hunt and poker trivia competition as new elements of our schedule,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “Mixed game enthusiasts fly in from all over the United States and even across international borders specifically to attend our events knowing they’ll have a one-of-a-kind experience, be treated like VIPs by the Resorts World poker room’s amazing staff, and potentially win some great prizes and merchandise.”
To stand a chance of winning the EPT Cyprus prize package, all a player must do is show up and take a seat at the felt. For every hour of mixed cash game play logged via their Genting Rewards card, a player will receive one entry into a random drawing, which will be held at 6pm local time on Thursday July 6. The winner need not be present during the actual drawing in order to claim their prize.
“The chance to sit and play low-limit mixed cash games with poker celebrities, the opportunity to take home memorable prizes, be recognized in our media coverage as a ‘Player of the Day’, and of course win a fantastic trip to play in a premier mixed game tournament during a European Poker Tour event; all of that adds up to a winning formula. I can’t wait to see everyone at the felt!” said Strazynski.
For more information, contact Robbie Strazynski at robbie@cardplayerlifestyle.com
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
Contact
