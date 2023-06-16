Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Introduces Exclusive Kids Summer Camp Program for Existing Students
Immersive and comprehensive program focuses on skill development, wrestling, and fitness for young Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts.
Miami Lakes, FL, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Lakes Jiu-Jitsu is excited to announce the launch of their Kids Summer Camp Program. Designed exclusively for existing students, this comprehensive program aims to sharpen their skills, enhance their competitive readiness, and provide an immersive learning experience in Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and fitness.
The program, spearheaded by Coach Roberto Arce, will offer an intensive 3-hour training session each day from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Limited to existing students, this exclusive opportunity will allow participants to delve deeper into their Jiu-Jitsu journey, focusing on specific skill sets and benefiting from increased repetition and training time.
"Our aim is to sharpen the skills of our young practitioners and prepare them further for Jiu-Jitsu competitions. This program will provide them with a unique platform to develop their technique, gain proficiency in wrestling, improve overall fitness, and build valuable discipline and resilience,” said Professor and Owner Carlos Ramirez.
With regular Jiu-Jitsu classes typically lasting 45 minutes, the extended training hours in the Kids Summer Camp Program will enable students to benefit from increased repetition of the essential skill sets taught at the facility. These techniques have been proven effective in competition when our team attends tournaments. This additional training time will allow the participants to refine their techniques, enhance their muscle memory, and build a solid foundation in Jiu-Jitsu.
Through a carefully crafted curriculum and a supportive learning environment the summer program aims to foster growth, instill confidence, and cultivate a passion for Jiu-Jitsu in children. The program will also encourage teamwork, discipline, and perseverance, creating a well-rounded experience for the participants.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
The program, spearheaded by Coach Roberto Arce, will offer an intensive 3-hour training session each day from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Limited to existing students, this exclusive opportunity will allow participants to delve deeper into their Jiu-Jitsu journey, focusing on specific skill sets and benefiting from increased repetition and training time.
"Our aim is to sharpen the skills of our young practitioners and prepare them further for Jiu-Jitsu competitions. This program will provide them with a unique platform to develop their technique, gain proficiency in wrestling, improve overall fitness, and build valuable discipline and resilience,” said Professor and Owner Carlos Ramirez.
With regular Jiu-Jitsu classes typically lasting 45 minutes, the extended training hours in the Kids Summer Camp Program will enable students to benefit from increased repetition of the essential skill sets taught at the facility. These techniques have been proven effective in competition when our team attends tournaments. This additional training time will allow the participants to refine their techniques, enhance their muscle memory, and build a solid foundation in Jiu-Jitsu.
Through a carefully crafted curriculum and a supportive learning environment the summer program aims to foster growth, instill confidence, and cultivate a passion for Jiu-Jitsu in children. The program will also encourage teamwork, discipline, and perseverance, creating a well-rounded experience for the participants.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact
Rilion Gracie Miami LakesContact
Amelia Viera
(305) 582-3405
https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
Amelia Viera
(305) 582-3405
https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
Categories