NCBCP and CAU Brought Together 150 National and State Leaders for the Inaugural Southern Organizing Leadership Convening and Official Launch of TWD, Jr. Institute

In response to the widespread attacks on our rights, freedoms & democracy, the convening brought together an intergenerational group of leaders representing civil rights, faith, labor, education, business, environmental, LGBTQ+, youth and social justice movements to strategize on countering racial, economic & systemic assaults on Black Americans and preparing for the 2024 Presidential Election Cycle in The South and nationally.