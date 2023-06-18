Ginny Priem Appears on "The Jason Show"
Minneapolis, MN, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ginny Priem appears on "The Jason Show" to discuss her book "You're My Favorite," current events related to the book and her podcast, "Drinking With Gin." Jason is a daytime talk show filmed in Minneapolis and also airs in several other markets, including Seattle & Chicago. Jason and Ginny discuss relationships and relationship scams, trusting your intuition and what you can learn from these scenarios.
