Nature Health Farms, Petting Zoo & Hemp Farm in Picturesque Pahrump, Now Available for Sale
At the farm, people can experience the joy of interacting with friendly animals, fostering compassion and connecting with nature. It is a safe and educational environment where visitors of all ages can engage with cuddly alpaca, playful goats, and more.
Pahrump, NV, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nature Health Farms, a renowned petting zoo and hemp farm nestled just 55 miles from Las Vegas in the scenic town of Pahrump, is now being offered for sale. Owner Alex de Jong states, "This turnkey operation presents a remarkable opportunity for nature enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and farm aficionados to acquire a flourishing business in a prime location."
Situated within close proximity to popular attractions such as Death Valley, Tecopa Hot Springs, and Amargosa, Nature Health Farms is located at the heart of this region. The farm has garnered significant attention, having been featured on HBO MAX's show, "Small Town News," and gracing newspaper cover stories multiple times. Nature Health Farms has also been rated as one of the Top Things to do in Pahrump by Trip Advisor and consistently appears as the most searched petting zoo in the area.
What sets Nature Health Farms apart is its collection of friendly and adorable animals, including alpacas, ostriches, donkeys, goats, egg laying chickens, Mangalista pigs, ducks, geese, fan tail pigeons, tortoises, koi fish, and more. The farm has captivated online audiences, accumulating over 5 million social media views and attracting over 200,000 monthly hits. Alex de Jong says, "With a solid customer base and impeccable ratings, Nature Health Farms has established itself as a recognized and reputable destination."
The farm currently operates successful farm tours, a petting zoo, and a mobile petting zoo, providing interactive and educational experiences for visitors. The property also offers the potential for CBD product sales, an Airbnb farm stay, hosting special events, venue rentals and more.
Spanning across 5 acres of picturesque land, Nature Health Farms boasts a vintage 1,400 sq. ft. 70's-themed home along with a 200 sq. ft. mini house-like shed. Adding to its charm, the property features a 40 ft. container artistically painted by the renowned artist, Janel Raihl. Additionally, a 20 ft. R&D container lab facility for experimentation and innovation. The farm benefits from a commercial well with water rights and an efficient irrigation setup designed for four acres of land. Zoned RH 4.5 business, the property offers ample storage space to accommodate the farm's needs.
Nature Health Farms is not only a thriving petting zoo and hemp farm but also a testament to the success of its agricultural practices. The soil has been proven to support the growth of hemp plants towering 6-10 ft. tall, yielding an impressive two pounds per plant, depending on strain.
Nature Health Farms has become a favorite retreat for celebrities, politicians and guests and often hailed as a Therapy Ranch type of place. Its tranquil ambiance and close connection to nature provide a therapeutic escape from the bustling city life.
Alex de Jong says, "For those seeking an exceptional business opportunity rooted in nature and hospitality, Nature Health Farms presents an unrivaled chance to acquire a thriving petting zoo and hemp farm with immense potential for growth and success."
Interested parties are encouraged to visit their website or call for more information and to schedule a private tour of the property.
Contact: Alex
Phone: 775-764-9880
Email: contact@naturehealthfarms.com
Website: www.NatureHealthFarms.com
