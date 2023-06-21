The Green Dream with Dana Thomas Celebrates Its First Anniversary as the "Podcast of Hope"
The optimistic, Eco-Minded Podcast, The Green Dream by Award-Winning Journalist Dana Thomas celebrates its one-year anniversary of uplifting exchanges with global experts, creators and changemakers from politics, business, and the arts.
Paris, France, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The optimistic, Eco-Minded Podcast, The Green Dream by Award-Winning Journalist Dana Thomas celebrates its one-year anniversary of uplifting exchanges with global experts, creators and changemakers from politics, business, and the arts. Oliver Jeffers, Amber Valletta, Shaunak Sen, Nancy Birtwhistle, and Dan Barber are among her guests, with regular contributors from Bloomberg, Time, and Penguin Random House. The fortnightly podcast, and its accompanying Substack newsletter, highlight sustainable advancements across many fields, including fashion, entertainment, travel, and the automotive industry, and offer easy, practical solutions to climate change, inviting listeners to “green up” their lives.
“As an avid podcast and public radio listener, I felt there was a dearth of informative, uplifting, and engaging audio programs on the environment and humanity,” Thomas says. “To fill that gap, I created a podcast of sexy stories about fascinating changemakers who are somehow making the planet a kinder, greener place.”
For The Green Dream’s first-birthday episode, Thomas invited back two guests from her inaugural season: Ukrainian sustainable fashion designers Ksenia Schnaider and Ivan Frolov, to see how they’re faring one year after Russia invaded their homeland. At the time of their initial conversation, titled, “Praying for Peace,” Schnaider, her husband, and their young daughter were refugees in Germany, while Frolov remained with his team in Kyiv. Now they are both working in Kyiv, and presented their collections during the London Fashion Week in February.
It’s inspiring to “see life, see people working,” Schnaider tells Thomas. “There’s some energy there still.” During blackouts, “We had to sew by hand,” Frolov explains in the new episode, of making stage looks for Beyoncé. “They finished all the costumes on time, without light, without electricity. Then I understood there is nothing impossible for Ukrainians.”
Dana Thomas’ “Podcast of Hope” provides inspiring and motivating stories about the many facets and innovation of Sustainability and the efforts that one can make and join.
“Climate change is bearing down on us like a mighty hurricane. And it’s scary as hell. But it doesn't have to be,” insists Thomas in each episode.
All episodes are available on TheGreenDream.Studio, Substack, and all major podcast platforms.
About the podcast
The Green Dream with Dana Thomas podcast launched in spring 2022 with the celebrated Northern Irish artist Oliver Jeffers, author of the bestselling children’s book, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. Thomas has hosted a variety of guests, including Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen, director of the Academy Award-nominated documentary All That Breathes, a poetic look a wildlife rescue clinic in Delhi; Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle, author of Green Living Made Easy; “Philosopher Chef” Dan Barber, whose book, The Third Plate: Field Notes on the Future of Food, proposes a more eco-minded way of eating; and supermodel and climate activist Amber Valletta, who recounts being arrested at Jane Fonda’s Fire Alarm Friday protests. “Jane was there with snacks when you got out of jail,” Valletta tells Thomas.
Episodes conclude with reviews and discussions by The Green Dream’s regular contributors: Bloomberg Pursuits luxury car writer Hannah Elliott, on electric vehicles; literary critic and novelist Hermione Hoby, on new environment-themed books; and Time film critic Stephanie Zacharek, on movies about planet and humanity.
Music is performed by Grammy-nominated musician Eric Brace, of Red Beet Records in Nashville, Tennessee. Cover art is designed by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One. The Green Dream is a Talkbox Studio production. Sponsors include the New York-based ethical women’s fashion brand Another Tomorrow; Chloé, a B Corp-certified luxury brand; Skydiamond, the British start-up that turns carbon captured from the air into diamonds; and Phlox, a high fashion vintage retailer.
Thomas further spreads her message through The Green Dream Newsletter, which has more than 6,000 subscribers and is available via her website, TheGreenDream.Studio and on Substack. She regularly speaks at conferences and universities, including TED, the Aspen Institute, and Vogue’s Forces of Fashion.
Special Praise
“I loved being on the Green Dream! Dana has such a friendly inquisitive mind that makes all her guests feel at ease. I always listen with a sense of hope and empowerment to the conversations on The Green Dream.” – Amber Valetta, supermodel, and activist
"Another Tomorrow is honored to have been a supporter of The Green Dream since Day One. As each of us can only act to our level of awareness, Dana's inviting message of hope, alongside education, is one of the most effective and enlightening means of spreading knowledge of climate and social justice today." – Vanessa Barboni Hallik, CEO, Another Tomorrow
About Dana Thomas
Dana Thomas is an award-winning journalist for The Washington Post, Newsweek, The New York Times and more, as well as the bestselling author of Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano and Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster, published by Penguin Press. She is the European Sustainability Editor for British Vogue, with a monthly column about how to live a greener life, a freelance contributor to the New York Times, and the host of The Green Dream with Dana Thomas, a bi-weekly podcast on sustainability. She wrote Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, an award-winning documentary directed by Luca Guadagnino, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020 and was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award. In 2016, the French Minister of Culture named Thomas a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters. In 2017, she was a Logan Nonfiction Fellow at the Carey Institute for Global Good. And in 2023, she was named an ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation, King Charles III’s sustainable education center at Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, Scotland. She lives in Paris.
