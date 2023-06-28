PerfAI.ai Unveils AI-Driven Active Performance Platform for APIs
Santa Clara, CA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PerfAI announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven Active Performance Platform, empowering organizations to deliver high-performance APIs while achieving low churn rates and unlocking 3x upsell opportunities.
In today's digital landscape, API and application performance have become pivotal in shaping customer experience and driving business growth. According to a Google study, subpar performance can lead to high churn rates and a missed 3x upsell potential for businesses.
Surprisingly, only a fraction of early-stage startups prioritize performance as a core user experience deliverable. This is often due to the outdated state of legacy tools, which provide a mere framework, burdening engineering teams with the responsibility of writing, maintaining, and ensuring comprehensive coverage—a process that consumes valuable time and demands senior resources.
PerfAI addresses these challenges head-on by automating every aspect of the performance journey. Leveraging AI trained on a continuously growing database of 60,000 public APIs, PerfAI enables developers to effortlessly interact with any API. The platform then generates comprehensive and tailored coverage, validating critical paths within the APIs automatically. PerfAI's intuitive score-based reports provide actionable insights, allowing developers to swiftly address high-yield issues and optimize performance.
With PerfAI, organizations can overcome the limitations of legacy tools, streamlining their API performance optimization and ensuring exceptional customer experiences.
"We are thrilled to unveil PerfAI, the game-changing Active Performance Platform that empowers businesses to deliver high-performance APIs," said Intesar Mohammed, CEO of PerfAI. "Our AI-driven approach revolutionizes the way organizations optimize API performance, ensuring seamless user experiences and unlocking significant growth potential."
PerfAI is now available for organizations seeking to enhance their API performance. To learn more about PerfAI's Active Performance Platform, please visit https://www.PerfAI.com.
About PerfAI
PerfAI is a trailblazing technology company specializing in AI-driven Active Performance Platforms for APIs. With a mission to empower organizations with high-performance APIs, PerfAI combines cutting-edge AI algorithms and comprehensive coverage validation to deliver exceptional user experiences and maximize business growth potential.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Intesar Mohammed
Co-Founder / CEO
intesar@perfai.ai
408-859-7990
