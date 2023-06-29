Caviar Trio Tasting and Rocket Pop Cocktail Sets Off Your 4th of July Holiday Weekend at Chef Shaun Hergatt's Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant in Resorts World Las Vegas
Enjoy a "Rocket Pop" cocktail with a pop rock rim and a trio caviar tasting featuring Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar.
Las Vegas, NV, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Put Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant as one of your "need to visit" destinations while celebrating Independence Day.
Available for a limited time only guests can order a specialty, red and blue layered cocktail, "Rocket Pop," made with Vodka, Lemon, Blue Curaçao, Grenadine, Soda and garnished with a colorful, pop rock rim. With every sip, guests can enjoy a pop in their mouth.
Celebrate more and pair the specialty cocktail with a themed Trio Caviar Tasting with Executive Chef and Owner Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar which includes Kaluga, Osetra and Golden Osetra caviar on top of red, white and blue blinis, accompanied with crème fraîche and chives.
The exciting menu specials doesn't stop there as Caviar Bar prepares more exclusive limited time offers for National Caviar Day (July 18), National Oyster Day (August 5) and more. Follow Caviar Bar (@caviarbarlv) on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on their menu specials.
For more information, to book a reservation and to view the menu, please visit www.caviarbarlv.com.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Available for a limited time only guests can order a specialty, red and blue layered cocktail, "Rocket Pop," made with Vodka, Lemon, Blue Curaçao, Grenadine, Soda and garnished with a colorful, pop rock rim. With every sip, guests can enjoy a pop in their mouth.
Celebrate more and pair the specialty cocktail with a themed Trio Caviar Tasting with Executive Chef and Owner Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar which includes Kaluga, Osetra and Golden Osetra caviar on top of red, white and blue blinis, accompanied with crème fraîche and chives.
The exciting menu specials doesn't stop there as Caviar Bar prepares more exclusive limited time offers for National Caviar Day (July 18), National Oyster Day (August 5) and more. Follow Caviar Bar (@caviarbarlv) on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on their menu specials.
For more information, to book a reservation and to view the menu, please visit www.caviarbarlv.com.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
Categories