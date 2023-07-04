Celebration of Creativity Continues: Arek Zasowski Wins the Audience Award at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival and the Bronze Telly Award with Actors by Actors Show

Arek Zasowski wins the Audience Award as Best Pilot / Television Episode at the 2023 annual Marina del Rey Film Festival with the latest fourth episode of his innovative and inspiring Actors by Actors Show after a week-long film event in Los Angeles and the Bronze Telly Award in Television – Entertainment category at the 44th Annual Telly Awards in New York City.