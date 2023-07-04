Celebration of Creativity Continues: Arek Zasowski Wins the Audience Award at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival and the Bronze Telly Award with Actors by Actors Show
Arek Zasowski wins the Audience Award as Best Pilot / Television Episode at the 2023 annual Marina del Rey Film Festival with the latest fourth episode of his innovative and inspiring Actors by Actors Show after a week-long film event in Los Angeles and the Bronze Telly Award in Television – Entertainment category at the 44th Annual Telly Awards in New York City.
“It was a wonderful annual film event with some fantastic audience held at the beautiful movie theatre in Culver City. As well as screening great selection of independent films, the film festival offered also a fantastic networking opportunity to meet some prominent independent cinema professionals, filmmakers, actors, directors and producers attending the week-long film event. Filmmaking is very much a people's business so getting to know other creators in the industry and seeing their work is important. You never know where the next future potential opportunity may come from. Considering the large number of films screened at the Marina del Rey Film Festival I am very honored that Actors by Actors Show was selected as one of the highlights of the film festival by the Executives and awarded the Audience Award as Best Pilot / Television Episode,” says Zasowski.
On the fourth episode of the Actors by Actors Show, Arek Zasowski is interviewing Suzanne Von Schaack, a talented actress filmmaker model and bestselling author who is sharing her lifelong creative career, professional experience and wisdom which can serve as an inspiration to younger generation of starting out actors and models.
The most recent of Zasowski’s artistic success comes right after another very recent recognition of his creative work at the very well-known in the industry 44th Annual Telly Awards in New York City, which this year honored the innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that Breaks Through The Static of overwhelming content delivery and consumption.
“I am thrilled to win the Bronze Telly Award in Television - Entertainment and find my place amongst other esteemed and very well established production companies who also won the Telly Award. Considering the record breaking number of this year submissions, nearly 13,000 entries from five continents and 50 countries, to be selected as one of the few winners is a big honor as well as a true testament that there is an audience for this kind of inspiring and somewhat creative talk show which aims to inspire its audience as well as in the same time is taking advantage of some of the new technologies and innovative solutions, special visual effects such as, for example, a virtual soundstage as a platform to truly break through the static,” says Arek Zasowski. “During the pandemic, at the time when the national lockdowns were a rather commonplace and we could not practically go anywhere I was looking for the best way to remain creative and in the same time grow whilst helping other creative people in the industry and that is how the Actors by Actors Show idea was born, to interview actors with wealth of acting experience accumulated over the years on a virtual soundstage – the idea continues to this day and I am thrilled to see how successful it has become,” adds Zasowski.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Arek Zasowski truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”
The recent winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and was judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including some big brands in the business like Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, and Vimeo just to name a few.
“Thank you the Telly Awards for the recognition and selecting Actors by Actors Show as one of the 44th Annual Telly Awards Winners. Thank you Marina del Rey Film Festival for screening Actors by Actors Show on the big screen and bringing it to the live audience at the film festival and on ShortsDaily Roku TV channel and for recognising our creative work with the Audience Award as Best Pilot / Television Episode. I am thrilled to see an audience coming to see the Actors by Actors Show on big screen at the film festival and I am grateful to the organisers for screening it,” says Zasowski. "I would also like to take this opportunity and thank Suzanne Von Schaack, Paul A. Taylor, Thom Michael Mulligan and Lizet Benrey, the actors who appeared on the current and the previous episodes of the Actors by Actors Show and who shared their creative career with us all, as well as, Wendy Fout, Thomas Peterson, Eislinn Boyd, Viola Zasowska and everyone who has contributed and supported the show," adds Zasowski.
Earlier this year, the Actors by Actors Show - Episode #004 won Grand Jury Prize Platinum Award as Best TV Pilot at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival and Award of Merit as Best Web / TV Series at the Vegas Movie Awards. Actors by Actors Show was also screened on the big screen with live audience at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood at the Golden State Film Festival.
Arek Zasowski is an award winning, Polish-born, international film actor, talk show host, visual special effects artist, film director, independent film and talk-show producer. Some of Zasowski’s past film credits include: Detective Jack Berdett, Incoming Impact, Call Me, Let Go: Letting Go and the award winning late night talk show Actors by Actors Show.
Arek Zasowski’s work was aired on cable TV in Victoria, Canada, streamed on ShortsDaily Roku TV channel and screened on big screen to live audiences at the iconic world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood at the Golden State Film Festival, as well as at various film festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, USA, Canada, Europe and Africa. Since 2016, which marks the beginning of Arek Zasowski’s creative career, Zasowski won over 134 film awards, nominations and official selections at film festivals including: Best Actor, Best Director, Best TV Pilot, and Best Audience Award and the Bronze Telly Award.
Arek Zasowski with Suzanne Von Schaack and Thom Michael Mulligan, the current and previous stars of the show at the annual 2023 Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. Photo by Steve Escarcega
Arek Zasowski in photo with Peter Greene and Jon Grusha the Marina del Rey Film Festival Executives. Photo by Steve Escarcega.
Arek Zasowski amongst wonderful audience at the 2023 annual Marina del Rey Film Festival awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo by Steve Escarcega.
Bronze Telly Award in Television - Entertainment. The 44th Annual Telly Awards in New York City. Photo by Viola Zasowska.
Arek Zasowski on the fourth episode of the Actors by Actors Show.