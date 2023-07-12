Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education Partner to Deliver Tech Bootcamp Programs
Southeast New Mexico College (Carlsbad, NM) will aim to provide opportunities for its workforce to rapidly transition into tech careers with partnership through Upright Education, as leading provider in online technology bootcamps. Enrollment is open today.
Carslbad, NM, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Southeast New Mexico College is pleased to announce its partnership with Upright Education, a leading provider of tech education and career transformation programs. This collaboration aims to empower learners in the region to upskill and transition into more technical-based roles both locally and remotely. Through this partnership, learners will have the opportunity to complete intensive online bootcamps in coding, UX/UI, tech sales, digital marketing, or data analytics.
The tech bootcamp programs offered by Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education will provide learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving tech industry. These comprehensive programs are designed to bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the modern job market. Learners will receive hands-on training, real-world projects, and mentorship from industry professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared for their future careers.
Jennah McKinley, Director of Workforce & Community Education at Southeast New Mexico College, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I am excited about our collaboration with Upright Education. This partnership will empower learners in our region to acquire valuable tech skills and transition into more technical-based roles, whether they choose to work locally or remotely," said McKinley. "The comprehensive bootcamp programs offered by Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education will bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the modern job market. With hands-on training, real-world projects, and mentorship from industry professionals, our learners will be well-prepared for their future careers. Together, we are paving the way for success in the ever-evolving tech industry, and I cannot wait to witness the positive impact this partnership will have on our learners and our community.”
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration and its impact on the region, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Southeast New Mexico College to deliver these tech bootcamp programs. The area heavily relies on the Oil and Gas industry, and we recognize the importance of diversifying the skillsets of the local workforce," said Boas. "By providing pathways into tech careers, we can help individuals capitalize on their existing knowledge and open doors to new opportunities. Our track record speaks for itself, with a remarkable 92% success rate in transitioning our graduates into new tech jobs. We are confident that through this partnership, we can continue to drive economic growth and provide a brighter future for the learners in this region."
This partnership between Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education showcases the commitment to preparing individuals for success in a rapidly changing job market. By combining the resources and expertise of both institutions, learners will have access to high-quality education and career services that will enable them to thrive in the technology sector.
For more information about the tech bootcamp programs or to apply, please
visit bootcamp.senmc.edu.
Judson VanAntwerp
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
