FullHost Unveils New Secure File Sync & Share Solution
FullHost, a Canadian leader in managed hosting services, announced the launch of its Secure File Sync & Share Solution today. This advanced platform provides secure file access, sharing, and storage, all while ensuring data remains in Canada. With features designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and security, it offers flexible, affordable pricing to suit individual users and larger teams alike.
Victoria, Canada, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FullHost, a Canadian industry leader in managed hosting services, today announced the launch of their latest product, a Secure File Sync & Share Solution. This new solution is focused on privacy, security, and compliance, underpinned by data storage entirely within Canada.
The increasing demand for secure and efficient ways to access, share, and store files across the digital landscape drove FullHost to develop a solution that not just meets, but exceeds, these expectations. The new platform promises a boost in productivity, streamlined collaboration, and stringent security measures.
Chris Tilden, Director of Client Success at FullHost, shared his enthusiasm, "We are extremely excited to present this solution that balances our clients' needs for secure, efficient data management with top-tier privacy, compliance, and productivity features."
The product offers a host of features such as seamless file sharing for both internal and external users, granular control for compliance, secure file collection, comprehensive mobile support, and guest sharing privileges.
In addition to these functionalities, the Secure File Sync & Share Solution incorporates advanced security protocols such as comprehensive tracking and audit trails, strong encryption, detailed file control, and enhanced authentication.
The solution's flexible and affordable pricing structures aim to cater to individual users and larger teams alike, seeking to become a critical tool for businesses across various sectors.
For more information about FullHost and the new Secure File Sync & Share Solution, visit https://www.fullhost.com/file-sync-share/.
About FullHost
A staple in the Canadian hosting industry since 2004, FullHost offers a wide range of hosting solutions, setting the standard for customer service, security, and support.
The increasing demand for secure and efficient ways to access, share, and store files across the digital landscape drove FullHost to develop a solution that not just meets, but exceeds, these expectations. The new platform promises a boost in productivity, streamlined collaboration, and stringent security measures.
Chris Tilden, Director of Client Success at FullHost, shared his enthusiasm, "We are extremely excited to present this solution that balances our clients' needs for secure, efficient data management with top-tier privacy, compliance, and productivity features."
The product offers a host of features such as seamless file sharing for both internal and external users, granular control for compliance, secure file collection, comprehensive mobile support, and guest sharing privileges.
In addition to these functionalities, the Secure File Sync & Share Solution incorporates advanced security protocols such as comprehensive tracking and audit trails, strong encryption, detailed file control, and enhanced authentication.
The solution's flexible and affordable pricing structures aim to cater to individual users and larger teams alike, seeking to become a critical tool for businesses across various sectors.
For more information about FullHost and the new Secure File Sync & Share Solution, visit https://www.fullhost.com/file-sync-share/.
About FullHost
A staple in the Canadian hosting industry since 2004, FullHost offers a wide range of hosting solutions, setting the standard for customer service, security, and support.
Contact
FullHostContact
Chris Tilden
250-999-8989
https://www.fullhost.com
Chris Tilden
250-999-8989
https://www.fullhost.com
Categories