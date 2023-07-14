SportsCon: the Largest Interactive Sports Fan Experience on July 14-16 in Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SportsCon, the country's largest sports fan interactive experience, will kick-off its return on July 14 hosting a VIP Party at iCompete, followed by a 2-day action-packed convention from the 15-16 at the Fair Park Automobile Building. The event will host over 150 Professional Athletes and Sports Personalities including Mazi Smith, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Ronnie Coleman, Shawn Porter, Ric Flair, Jaden Hardy, Jasmine Carson and HBO’s Ballers Actors.
“We are excited to reintroduce SportsCon to the fans this Summer,” SportsCon CEO, Andy Alberth said. “SportsCon provides a unique experience for sports fans and brands to have unparalleled access to their favorite sports figures like never before. You can expect to interact with players from many professional sports leagues including NFL, NBA, MLB, WWE, Boxing, and the UFC. Our goal is for those who attend to leave with more than just an autograph.”
The event will feature a 60-yard football field, basketball court, live boxing/wrestling, batting cages, and an eSports experience all alongside a massive consumer show creating different activities and opportunities for attendees.
First female NFL Coach & Madden Personality, Dr. Jen Welters will return to host her youth football camp, giving kids attending inside access to top trainers and coaches in on-field activities alongside professional athletes.
The Flag Football Military Bowl also returns as a headlining event that will feature Army vs. Navy and Air Force vs Marines, culminating in a championship game on Sunday, July 16, featuring surprise NFL guest coaches.
“The genuine excitement from the fans continues to inspire us to keep making SportsCon bigger and better,” Alberth said. “It is our goal to provide an experience that isn’t normally feasible for most on game day. You can always go to a game and enjoy watching your favorite athletes from afar, but only at SportsCon will you actually get to interact, speak and engage with them for an entire weekend at an incredible price. We’ve had kids play catch with Patrick Mahomes, run with Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott, train with Kamaru Usman and Nancy Lieberman. Those are the experiences you can expect at SportsCon that leave kids inspired and motivated.”
In addition to several activities making their return at SportsCon, expect new and exciting ways to engage with your favorite stars. “We listened to fan feedback and invested in bringing back our fan favorites, but we also placed an emphasis on leveling up. From the VIP party on July 14, all the way to the end of the convention on the 16th, expect new options to participate in and a few surprises along the way. You don’t want to miss out,” Alberth said.
Tickets can be purchased at GoSportsCon.com. Updates leading up to the event can be found at @GoSportsCon on Instagram and Facebook.
Contact: Jasmine Meredith: info@GoSportsCon.com
Sheel Bhuta: sheel@GoSportsCon.com
