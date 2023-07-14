Project Hosts is Leading with 34 FedRAMP Authorizations to Operate (ATOs)
Sunnyvale, CA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, a leading provider of turnkey compliance services for government and healthcare organizations, announced today that its GSS One - Azure, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized cloud platform, achieved three additional authorities to operate (ATOs), two for the United States Army and one for the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA).This brings the total number of ATOs for our GSS One - Azure to thirty-four (34) and indicates that our Cloud Compliance as a Service solution meets the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity, availability and security recognized by the U.S. government.
Building on its 100% turnkey compliance as a service, Project Hosts has developed a FasTrack, a proven onboarding process for new cloud offerings, that enables an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) to get fully authorized in 9-12 months. This is less than half the time required for most alternative routes to achieve compliance, and Project Hosts does it at a considerably lower cost. This allows ISVs to get their solution to market more quickly and start making returns on their compliance investment. Project Hosts is uniquely qualified to provide these services as its GSS One - Azure is the only platform amongst other platforms listed in the FedRAMP marketplace to take full responsibility for hosting and managing compliance for 3rd party applications or cloud systems.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements and manages security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments offer turnkey solutions for achieving compliance, removing a key barrier to migration to the cloud. Project Hosts cloud environments hold certifications and authorizations from HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD.
