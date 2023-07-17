WB+TDP Launches AI Synthomatic - Proprietary Merger of AI Technology + Creative Process, Evolving the Advertising Pre-Visualization Testing Industry
WB+TDP, Award-Winning, Creative Production Agency, Develops AI Synthomatic - Allows for Creative Oversight Within AI Technology, While Empowering Artists with New Skills
New York, NY, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency providing full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production - today announced the company has created the AI Synthomatic, a first-of-its-kind merger of new artificial intelligence technologies with human artistry and skill, to create AI animated video, shifting the pre-visualization testing industry.
Based on the term Synthography, the method used to create synthetic media using generative models, WB+TDP has developed the AI Synthomatic, the finished animated product created by the pairing of AI and human creativity.
WB+TDP has pioneered the use of prompt-based image building, paired with the artistry of full suite of VFX and retouching capabilities and creative production oversight, which is where AI alone typically falls short. Marrying AI technology with the expertise and creative eye of WB+TDP’s 200+ artists, AI Synthomatics expand the capabilities of the testing product, creating a real look test commercial, the next step in the evolution of the pre-viz production process.
WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic evolves advertising testing by creating a product that is akin to what would be created on a full video shoot, allowing the client a near-finished option for testing use, expanding the data for the testing pool, keeping the creative quality of advertising intact and reducing the overall cost of the process. An AI Synthomatic allows a brand to test more than just the idea, but to see a product that closely resembles the finished product, ensuring more accurate, focused testing, allowing the brand to spend with more clarity.
“WB+TDP launched over 40 years ago as a retouching agency, and over the years has adapted to the changes in the ad industry through the addition of services. WB+TDP has grown to include storyboard art, 2D and 3D animation, finished illustration, VR and AR content and NFT production. Now, WB+TDP has created the first ever AI animation product, the Synthomatic. As the industry as a whole undergoes a fundamental shift, we stand at the forefront of this evolution with the development of the Synthomatic, which will revolutionize advertising production,” said Andrew Kessler, President and CEO, WB+TDP.
Continued Kessler, “The creation of our AI Synthomatic division allows WB+TDP to not only evolve as a company, but to shepherd in the evolution of the pre-viz industry, using technology and artistry to be the first to provide our clients, who range from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, with a robust selection of cutting-edge services.”
WB+TDP has spent the last year developing and empowering its roster of over 200 artists, animators, editors, audio engineers, 3D artists to work within AI programs to include a human creative element and evolve their skills to become Synthographers, the artists at the forefront of AI technology. WB+TDP has also been identifying key AI artists across industries and adding their talents to its roster.
“One of the key concerns within the advertising industry and creative community is the lack of creative input in the AI process, and the fear it will eliminate creative positions within the industry. By working with our roster of artists, we are helping to develop their skill set and evolve their careers, allowing them to embrace technology and future-proof their careers as the industry evolves,” said Kessler.
WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic also reduces full production costs with a process that allows a small group of creatives to amplify productivity at critical stages in creative production processes. By working in concert with technology, artists are producing work that is on par with a deeply funded and heavily staffed team.
A sampling of WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic art can be found at www.wbtdp.com.
A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP’s teams are available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP continues to develop and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and advancements in technology. With a global network of over 200 talented artists, WB+TDP boasts the largest and most diverse roster in the industry, led by a team of award-winning, in-house, creative executives, ensuring unparalleled excellence. WB+TDP’s teams are accessible 24/7, with an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, delivering exceptional service, creative output and innovative solutions for its clients.
Based on the term Synthography, the method used to create synthetic media using generative models, WB+TDP has developed the AI Synthomatic, the finished animated product created by the pairing of AI and human creativity.
WB+TDP has pioneered the use of prompt-based image building, paired with the artistry of full suite of VFX and retouching capabilities and creative production oversight, which is where AI alone typically falls short. Marrying AI technology with the expertise and creative eye of WB+TDP’s 200+ artists, AI Synthomatics expand the capabilities of the testing product, creating a real look test commercial, the next step in the evolution of the pre-viz production process.
WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic evolves advertising testing by creating a product that is akin to what would be created on a full video shoot, allowing the client a near-finished option for testing use, expanding the data for the testing pool, keeping the creative quality of advertising intact and reducing the overall cost of the process. An AI Synthomatic allows a brand to test more than just the idea, but to see a product that closely resembles the finished product, ensuring more accurate, focused testing, allowing the brand to spend with more clarity.
“WB+TDP launched over 40 years ago as a retouching agency, and over the years has adapted to the changes in the ad industry through the addition of services. WB+TDP has grown to include storyboard art, 2D and 3D animation, finished illustration, VR and AR content and NFT production. Now, WB+TDP has created the first ever AI animation product, the Synthomatic. As the industry as a whole undergoes a fundamental shift, we stand at the forefront of this evolution with the development of the Synthomatic, which will revolutionize advertising production,” said Andrew Kessler, President and CEO, WB+TDP.
Continued Kessler, “The creation of our AI Synthomatic division allows WB+TDP to not only evolve as a company, but to shepherd in the evolution of the pre-viz industry, using technology and artistry to be the first to provide our clients, who range from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, with a robust selection of cutting-edge services.”
WB+TDP has spent the last year developing and empowering its roster of over 200 artists, animators, editors, audio engineers, 3D artists to work within AI programs to include a human creative element and evolve their skills to become Synthographers, the artists at the forefront of AI technology. WB+TDP has also been identifying key AI artists across industries and adding their talents to its roster.
“One of the key concerns within the advertising industry and creative community is the lack of creative input in the AI process, and the fear it will eliminate creative positions within the industry. By working with our roster of artists, we are helping to develop their skill set and evolve their careers, allowing them to embrace technology and future-proof their careers as the industry evolves,” said Kessler.
WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic also reduces full production costs with a process that allows a small group of creatives to amplify productivity at critical stages in creative production processes. By working in concert with technology, artists are producing work that is on par with a deeply funded and heavily staffed team.
A sampling of WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic art can be found at www.wbtdp.com.
A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP’s teams are available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP continues to develop and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and advancements in technology. With a global network of over 200 talented artists, WB+TDP boasts the largest and most diverse roster in the industry, led by a team of award-winning, in-house, creative executives, ensuring unparalleled excellence. WB+TDP’s teams are accessible 24/7, with an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, delivering exceptional service, creative output and innovative solutions for its clients.
Contact
WB+TDPContact
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
Categories