Christine Conti Named IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year 2023
Brick, NJ, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Internationally known and sought-after speaker and best-selling author Christine Conti, M.Ed., BA is named the IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the IDEA World Awards.
The IDEA World Fitness Awards are one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the fitness industry. In 2023, the recipients will be recognized during the Opening Ceremonies at IDEA World in Los Angeles from July 12-16, 2023.
The IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year Award honors a certified group fitness instructor who teaches a minimum of five classes per week and whose superior instructional and leadership skills are demonstrated through community and industry involvement, as well as the ability to inspire and motivate others to commit to a healthy lifestyle.
Committed to creating fitness and wellness programs for a range of clients from those who are looking to lose or gain weight, to those who have chronic illnesses such as arthritis and eating disorders, Christine has grown her knowledge to support clients in their goals of living their best and healthiest lives.
When asked about her feelings on her newest achievement, Christine states, "Winning this award is one of my proudest accomplishments to date. With this award, I make a promise to continuing to dedicate myself to my clients. To help them achieve greater health, greater success, and to assist them in living their lives the best they can. With this award, I want to remind everyone that Yes you can."
Christine is currently available for keynote speaking opportunities, and offers a wide array of services to suit individual clients and businesses in exceeding their goals and expectations.
About Christine Conti:
A woman-owned enterprise, Christine Conti has formed CONTI: a collection of products and services designed to create a full experience for clients looking to get to the next stage in their lives – whatever that stage may be. A best-selling author, international chronic disease and fitness educator, motivational speaker, podcaster and ultra-endurance athlete, Christine provides clients with a unique approach to designing and achieving their goal to live their best lives.
Contact
Jess Burrell
732-800-2009
beamingbrands.com
Christine Conti - 732-575-4768
