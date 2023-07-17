Strategic Research Collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine and Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System
NDR Medical Technology Pioneers Automated Needle Targeting Technology: Strategic Research Collaboration initiated with Clinicians from Stanford University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System
Singapore, Singapore, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NDR Medical Technology, an interventional robotics company, is proud to announce a strategic research collaboration with interventional radiologists Dr. Sirish A. Kishore, Dr. Rajesh Shah, and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS). This collaboration will benefit the large volume of complex cancer patients at VAPAHCS and aims to validate the performance of NDR's latest innovative automated needle targeting (ANT) technology, specifically the NDAnalyzer and NDPathfinder AI software for percutaneous oncologic procedures.
NDAnalyzer generates a 3D model of a patient's anatomy using CT scans and detects nodules for biopsy or ablation, while NDPathfinder proposes a safe needle trajectory path to target nodules while bypassing vital organs and tissues. The research collaboration will evaluate and validate the performance of NDR's ANT-C AI-based medical software for planning transthoracic needle placements in lung biopsies.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to push the boundaries of medical technology and bring cutting-edge solutions to patients," said Alan Goh, CEO and Co-Founder of NDR Medical. "This partnership goes beyond validating the capabilities of the software in detecting cancer nodules and the planning of an optimal trajectory access path. It represents our commitment to advance this technology in the US market, as we strive to improve patient outcomes and transform the world’s healthcare industry."
Dr. Kishore, Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, will be the Principal Investigator for this study. He highlights, "As medical technology continues to support more advanced and complex image-guided procedures, AI has great potential to advance interventional radiology and image-guided surgery. For percutaneous oncology procedures such as biopsy and ablation, for example, we are eager to explore the potential benefits in efficiency and accuracy of target identification and path planning. I am excited to be a part of this collaborative effort with NDR Medical to develop the most advanced technologies in medical AI and robotics."
Upon completion of this retrospective study, the parties intend to develop further collaboration in terms of prospective studies, culminating in AI-empowered robotic assisted needle placements for targeted biopsies and other procedural indications such as therapeutic tumor ablation.
NDAnalyzer generates a 3D model of a patient's anatomy using CT scans and detects nodules for biopsy or ablation, while NDPathfinder proposes a safe needle trajectory path to target nodules while bypassing vital organs and tissues. The research collaboration will evaluate and validate the performance of NDR's ANT-C AI-based medical software for planning transthoracic needle placements in lung biopsies.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to push the boundaries of medical technology and bring cutting-edge solutions to patients," said Alan Goh, CEO and Co-Founder of NDR Medical. "This partnership goes beyond validating the capabilities of the software in detecting cancer nodules and the planning of an optimal trajectory access path. It represents our commitment to advance this technology in the US market, as we strive to improve patient outcomes and transform the world’s healthcare industry."
Dr. Kishore, Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, will be the Principal Investigator for this study. He highlights, "As medical technology continues to support more advanced and complex image-guided procedures, AI has great potential to advance interventional radiology and image-guided surgery. For percutaneous oncology procedures such as biopsy and ablation, for example, we are eager to explore the potential benefits in efficiency and accuracy of target identification and path planning. I am excited to be a part of this collaborative effort with NDR Medical to develop the most advanced technologies in medical AI and robotics."
Upon completion of this retrospective study, the parties intend to develop further collaboration in terms of prospective studies, culminating in AI-empowered robotic assisted needle placements for targeted biopsies and other procedural indications such as therapeutic tumor ablation.
Contact
NDR Medical TechnologyContact
Evangeline Chia
+659046882
www.ndrmedical.com
Evangeline Chia
+659046882
www.ndrmedical.com
Multimedia
Categories