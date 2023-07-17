Cortex Security New PoE Switch for 4K Devices
Cortex Security Has Updated the PoE Hardware in both NVRs and PoE Switches for Power and Efficiency Combined
Clearwater, FL, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With the Cortex COR-POE16 PoE switch, you can expect rapid video data routing capabilities for seamless security monitoring. This switch efficiently handles the flow of video data, ensuring smooth transmission and real-time viewing. Whether you are monitoring a small office or a large commercial space, the Cortex COR-POE16 can handle the demands of your security system with ease.
Dual-Gigabit Uplink Connections
The Cortex COR-POE16 is equipped with two-gigabit uplink connections, allowing for efficient data management and direct connectivity to recorders. These uplink connections provide high-speed data transfer, ensuring that your surveillance footage is recorded and stored without any delay.
Powerful Performance
One of the primary roles of the Cortex COR-POE16 is to ensure sufficient bandwidth and power for your security infrastructure. With 16 10/100 Base-TX ports, this PoE switch offers an expanded power budget, allowing you to connect and power multiple PoE devices simultaneously. This eliminates the need for additional power sources and simplifies your security setup. From IP cameras to access control systems, the Cortex COR-POE16 can handle the power requirements of your security devices.
Seamless Data Transmission
The Cortex COR-POE16 is designed to provide enough bandwidth for HD video transmission. This means that you can expect crystal-clear visuals, allowing you to capture every detail in your surveillance footage. Whether it's monitoring critical areas or identifying potential threats, the Cortex COR-POE16 ensures that you have access to high-quality video streams for accurate analysis and decision-making.
Extended Transmission Distance
In addition to its powerful performance, the Cortex COR-POE16 offers an extended transmission distance. This feature is especially beneficial for large-scale security installations where cameras and other devices may be located far apart. The extended transmission distance ensures that your surveillance network covers a wide area without compromising on video quality or data transmission speed.
In conclusion, the Cortex COR-POE16 is a reliable and powerful PoE switch that provides integration with security software and the Cortex VMS software suite. Its rapid video data routing capabilities, dual-gigabit uplink connections, and expanded power budget make it an excellent choice for any security system. With its ability to handle HD video, extended transmission distance, and efficient data management, the Cortex COR-POE16 ensures crystal-clear visuals and seamless data transmission for comprehensive security monitoring. Add the Cortex switch to any consolidation point and experience the power and efficiency it brings to your project.
Cortex PoE Switch models available in 4 port, 8 port, 16 port and 24 port.
Contact
