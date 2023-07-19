JetBlue and Thanks Again Launch Airport Rewards Program
New York, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JetBlue and Thanks Again, LLC have partnered to introduce a new TrueBlue program extension designed to enhance the travel experience and rewards for TrueBlue loyalty program members. Titled "Airport Rewards," the program offers members the opportunity to earn TrueBlue points while shopping, dining, and parking at over 2,500 locations across more than 100 airports in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.
The Airport Rewards program is the first of its kind for a major U.S. airline, transforming the way customers earn rewards and engage with airports and vendors. The program enables TrueBlue members to earn points at even more touchpoints in their journey, effectively transforming everyday airport transactions into potential future travel opportunities.
Joshua Stein, director of loyalty partnerships, JetBlue, said: "With the new Airport Rewards partnership, our TrueBlue members can now turn their everyday airport activities into travel rewards, giving them the ability to earn points throughout their travel experience. The new TrueBlue program provides more value than ever before and this initiative furthers our commitment to brighten every part of our customers’ journey, both in the sky and on the ground."
Thanks Again, LLC, a leading loyalty and customer engagement platform for airports and airlines, powers the Airport Rewards program. The company’s established network of vendors, spanning across 100+ airports, enables TrueBlue members to take advantage of this rewarding program at an unprecedented scale.
Marc E. Ellis, CEO of Thanks Again LLC, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with JetBlue, a company that values customer experience and loyalty as much as we do. Our goal with Airport Rewards is to make every airport visit more rewarding. We are excited about creating a program that lets travelers earn more from their airport time, in a way that's effortless and enjoyable."
For more information about how to earn TrueBlue points and award travel, including through the Airport Rewards program, please visit www.jetblue.com/trueblue/earning-points.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom and France. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.
About Thanks Again, LLC
Thanks Again is a leading global loyalty program that rewards travelers for their on-airport and day-of-travel purchases. Partnering with airports, merchants, and service providers, Thanks Again offers its members exclusive benefits, including earning popular rewards when shopping, dining, and parking at participating locations. In 2022, Thanks Again was highlighted by NerdWallet as one of the 6 best airport loyalty programs in the world.
Press Contact:
Sue Davis
Thanks Again, LLC
877-633-5434
sue.davis@thanksagain.com
