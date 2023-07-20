AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
Terryville, CT, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) in California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. will be AMCI’s breakthrough in support out west. Their team of sales reps have years of experience providing exceptional service within the industry and innovative, high quality motion control and factory automation solutions.
AMCI’s local sales representatives have a deep knowledge-base of AMCI products and provide assistance with product selection and support. AMCI sales reps support customers and OEM’s in solving the best solution for their application.
If you are located in CA, NV, AZ, or NM, please contact Contour Motion, Inc. to learn more.
Raleigh Nielsen
(408) 201-2345
Raleigh@contourmotion.com
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Hannah Zimbouski
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext. 132
Email: hzimbouski@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
http://www.amci.com
