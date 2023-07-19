Business Impact NW Awarded Grant to Establish Alaska Veterans Business Outreach Center
VBOC Alaska provides counseling, entrepreneurial development tools, and funding opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard & Reserve members, and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.
Anchorage, AK, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Business Impact NW has received funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to establish a new Veterans Business Outreach Center in Alaska. Business Impact NW is one of six organizations that have demonstrated a firm commitment to addressing challenges that aspiring and existing veteran and military spouse small business owners face and helping them succeed through critical training and counseling services.
The new business centers established with the federal grants will increase the VBOC program locations from 22 to 28 locations, and expand services to all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and the American Samoa. Business Impact NW says they’re and will use the upcoming Alaska VBOC to strengthen its two existing business centers, the Alaska Women’s Business Center and the Lending & Technical Assistance Office, both located in Anchorage.
The Alaska VBOC at Business Impact NW is set to open in Fall 2023.
Steve Watts-Oelrich, VP of Military & Contracting Programs at Business Impact NW, Interim VBOC Program Director of Region X VBOC in Washington State and a former veteran, has been with the organization for more than 7 years. He says Business Impact NW could not be more honored to have received this critical funding to provide more resources and staff to the military community in Alaska. “I am excited that we will be looking to have stronger presence and local focus for some parts of our region, and we are promoting current staff to be leaders of our VBOC program. I am very eager to see what their passion can bring to Alaska and what they can do to take the VBOC centers to the next level and provide even better service to our small businesses in the military community.”
Region X VBOC was recently named one of the SBA’s Resource Partners of the Year and was awarded the Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award. Business Impact NW has supported the veteran community and Region X VBOC by providing outstanding counseling, entrepreneurial development, and funding opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard & Reserve members, and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.
The new business centers established with the federal grants will increase the VBOC program locations from 22 to 28 locations, and expand services to all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and the American Samoa. Business Impact NW says they’re and will use the upcoming Alaska VBOC to strengthen its two existing business centers, the Alaska Women’s Business Center and the Lending & Technical Assistance Office, both located in Anchorage.
The Alaska VBOC at Business Impact NW is set to open in Fall 2023.
Steve Watts-Oelrich, VP of Military & Contracting Programs at Business Impact NW, Interim VBOC Program Director of Region X VBOC in Washington State and a former veteran, has been with the organization for more than 7 years. He says Business Impact NW could not be more honored to have received this critical funding to provide more resources and staff to the military community in Alaska. “I am excited that we will be looking to have stronger presence and local focus for some parts of our region, and we are promoting current staff to be leaders of our VBOC program. I am very eager to see what their passion can bring to Alaska and what they can do to take the VBOC centers to the next level and provide even better service to our small businesses in the military community.”
Region X VBOC was recently named one of the SBA’s Resource Partners of the Year and was awarded the Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award. Business Impact NW has supported the veteran community and Region X VBOC by providing outstanding counseling, entrepreneurial development, and funding opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard & Reserve members, and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.
Contact
Business Impact NWContact
Janelle Bonifacio
206-324-4330 ext.125
www.businessimpactnw.org
Janelle Bonifacio
206-324-4330 ext.125
www.businessimpactnw.org
Categories