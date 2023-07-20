Exquisite Meteorites and More from Private Collection of Geoffrey Notkin Headed to Auction July 22
Sale features rare, unique, and collectible specimens from star of TV’s "Meteorite Men"
Dallas, TX, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Geoffrey Notkin, best known to the public as the star of the award-winning television series "Meteorite Men," is auctioning off his private collection of rare and valuable meteorites and more this Saturday, July 22. A generous portion of the auction proceeds benefit several nonprofit organizations, including children’s and wildlife charities.
The auction comprises more than 140 lots, featuring spectacular space rocks Notkin found on the "Meteorite Men" TV show, specimens from important historic collections, and two of his own treasure-finding metal detectors. Also included are guitars from Notkin’s days as a professional rock ‘n’ roll musician, and collectible memorabilia from the "Meteorite Men" television series, which aired for three seasons on Discovery Networks.
The sale is being conducted through Heritage Auctions, the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world, and is a sequel to part one of Notkin’s private collection auction held last summer. The auction is open for bidding now and culminates with a live floor session at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas on July 22 at 12 PM CT. Bidding options include in-person, online, telephone and proxy bidding. Visit www.ha.com/notkin for complete information.
Notkin will be joined in Dallas by Steve Arnold, his "Meteorite Men" co-star and longtime expedition partner. The duo will participate in a live YouTube broadcast on the Heritage Auctions YouTube channel on Friday, July 21, at 4 PM CT. This is their first public appearance together in more than a year. Notkin will also be a guest on the podcast "This Week in Space" on Friday afternoon from the auction house.
A highlight of the auction is a rare pallasite meteorite weighing in at a massive 33 kilograms (73 pounds) with an estimated minimum value of $50,000. Found deeply buried in a Kansas field by Notkin and Arnold, this exceptional meteorite is packed full of beautiful olivine crystals - gemstones from space also known as the August birthstone peridot.
Notkin’s private meteorite collection was amassed over the past 30 years and includes specimens never before seen in public. "Expeditions in search of meteorites have taken me to six continents, sixty countries, and some of the world's most astounding, challenging, and magnificent places," Notkin says. "Somehow, the best meteorites often seem to lie in the most difficult to reach places: the Arctic Circle, Siberia, the Australian Outback, the Sahara, or Chile's Atacama Desert. I went there, where the meteorites fell, and the thrill of uncovering that most elusive of all quarries has always been the great adventure of my life. This collection has meant everything to me and now I want it to go back out into the world and enthrall others as it has enthralled me."
Contact Information:
Media wishing to attend the auction or speak with Geoff Notkin are asked to contact:
Becca Gladden, Media Director for Geoff Notkin
Phone 623-236-0243
Email: nscrwriter@aol.com
Auction Information:
Website: https://www.ha.com/notkin
Free Catalog (online or download): http://meteorites.link
Lot Viewing: Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 by appointment only. Contact Heritage Auctions Client Services at (214) 409-1150 or email Bid@HA.com.
In-Person Auction: Saturday, July 22, 12 PM CT at Heritage Auctions, 2801 W. Airport Freeway, Dallas, TX. Registration is required.
About Geoff Notkin: Geoff Notkin was born in New York City and raised in London, England. He is a meteorite specialist, author, TEDx speaker, Emmy-winning television host, film producer, and Asteroid 132904. His credits include "Meteorite Men," "STEM Journals," and the documentaries "First to the Moon: The Journey of Apollo 8," and "Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously."
