Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive by Donating Its Own Humanitarian Cash Award
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing will donate its David Chow Humanitarian Award cash prize to a beloved annual tradition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (the Club). The $2,500 check will be presented to the Club during their Back-to-School Backpack Drive on August 3, 2023. Antis will also host a big party for the organization and the hundreds of kids it serves.
Irvine, CA, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the true spirit of “paying it forward,” Antis Roofing & Waterproofing will donate its David Chow Humanitarian Award cash prize to a beloved annual tradition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (the Club).
The $2,500 check, awarded to Antis in 2022, will be presented to the Club during their Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Drive takes place on Wednesday, August 3.
“Our campaign provides about a thousand new backpacks and supplies to kids who need them most and this contribution helps make it happen,” says David Blair, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Partnerships of the Club. “We are so grateful for Charles Antis’ constant dedication to our cause and this honor is just another tribute to that dedication.”
During the event, California Love Drop will serve up its locally famous lunch from Wahoo’s Fish Tacos along with Yogurtland treats and beverages. Wahoo’s Fish Tacos co-founder Wing Lam will be cooking onsite and rising star Madison Taylor Baez is expected to make an appearance. Baez is a 12-year-old singer and actress who was a “Golden Buzzer” winner on America’s Got Talent last year.
About 250 kids are expected to attend and will receive backpacks filled with critical school supplies. Among the supplies will be new books donated by Lisa Wiehebrink, author of two children’s books and founder of Tails that Teach.
“The youth who receive the Backpack Drive supplies have been identified as kids who would likely rely on hand-me-down supplies or leftover supplies from the prior school year,” Blair notes. “This (event) offers our kids not just the tools they need in school, but also the confidence that comes with great quality and just a bit of compassion.”
The Back-to-School Backpack Drive event will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana, 950 W. Highland, in Santa Ana. Lunch and check presentation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing
Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing for homeowner’s associations and multi-family residential communities that operates in operates in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast
Since its founding, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (the Club) has been a cornerstone of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, and Santa Ana communities. Since the first Costa Mesa Club opened in 1941, the organization has provided strategic programming, educational enrichment, and quality mentorship to over 200,000 youth. All of the Club’s programs aim to help children and youth build strong educational and socio-emotional foundations that lead to healthy, productive and successful lives as adults by equipping them with the skills needed to graduate high school, pursue higher education, and join the workforce. This organization has been recognized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as one of the most innovative in the nation. The Club is proactive in fostering partnerships with similarly minded nonprofits to best support the youth and families in our community and reach those who fall through the cracks of service. All its activities, whether at the Club, local schools, or out in the community, are designed to empower youth, strengthen families, and enhance community factors that increase the likelihood of positive outcomes. For more information, visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com
Caption: More than 250 backpacks and packages of school supplies are given to school-age children during the Club’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive each year. Children get to choose whatever color and style backpack they like.
