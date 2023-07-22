Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive by Donating Its Own Humanitarian Cash Award

Antis Roofing & Waterproofing will donate its David Chow Humanitarian Award cash prize to a beloved annual tradition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (the Club). The $2,500 check will be presented to the Club during their Back-to-School Backpack Drive on August 3, 2023. Antis will also host a big party for the organization and the hundreds of kids it serves.