Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary
Johnson City, TN, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as Fanatics 101, with one in Asheville, North Carolina and one in Johnson City, Tennessee, Johnson City, TN.
Bowen invites customers and the public to come celebrate with this milestone on August 1 at Fanatics 101 in the Mall at Johnson City. Fanatics will be having specials, entertainment and giveaways all day.
Combined, both retail locations provide jobs for up to 12 employees and over 20 years has generate economic impact exceeding $10M. In 2011, Bowen was presented with a 40 Under Forty recognition award by the Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia. In 2012 Bowen’s store was voted “Best Sports Store in Tennessee” by Sports Licensing + Tailgate Trade Show. In 2014, and 2016 Bowen was the recipient of Johnson City Chamber’s “Faith in the Future Award. Fanatics 101 is a three-time winner (2013, 2014, and 2016) of the regional KOSBE Awards, the longest running and most widely recognized small business-focused awards program in the Tri-Cities area. In 2019, Bowen danced in a charity fundraiser, Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars —alongside nine other celebrity dancers —winning the People’s Choice Award.
When asked how he has been so successful, Bowen replied: “My faith and desire to put God first instead of only focusing on my business. When you have a business, there are people involved —employees and customers. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of our business. I have steadfastly invested a significant amount of effort and capital in hiring and training employees using our own unique “Playbook.” Over the years, the best employees have stuck with us. Our success is built on satisfied customers and satisfied employees.”
About Keddrain Bowen
Keddrain Bowen is a John Maxwell certified speaker, trainer and coach —offering training and coaching services to individuals, professionals, business owners (including startups), and leaders. Bowen is the author and publisher of two books: The Dream is Free, and Dream It. Plan It. Do It. Bowen’s third book, Mountain Movers of the Appalachian Highlands, is underway now.
Keddrain Bowen is a seasoned business owner and community trustee. He is a board member of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, serving as Vice Chair; board member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; board member of the Good Samaritan Ministries; and has previously served on the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship Advisory Council, providing mentoring and support to local small businesses throughout the region.
