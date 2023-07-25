"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nearly 94% of children ask for a purchase from a parent while shopping at grocery stores, and inside the supermarket is where parents are the most open to influence from their kids, recent studies show. In general, children seem to have significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. (source: Paramount Consumer Insights 2023)
In 2020, Goldenberry Farms created its “Ramboo” fruit-loving characters, which now headlines a series of fruit-finding tropical adventures, featuring 12 oz. rambutan as the exotic “prize.” Goldenberry won a "Produce Innovation Award" in 2022 for this brand, and the line continues to grow in popularity, now becoming a staple product at supermarkets in North America.
The “Ramboos” character-branded product line offers a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. Vibrant, colorful labels feature seasonal scenes, complimented by available in-store merchandising and interactive games, available free of charge. Most recently, Goldenberry has introduced its “Ramboos Big Adventure” game on the App Store and Google Play, as a value-add to the product line.
“With Ramboos and ‘The Legend of Ramboo’ character and games, we are sending an important message that unique-looking fruits can be enjoyable, and delicious. The concept is educational, with the goal to help children and parents create positive associations with fruit which they are less aware of. This opens the door for generally improved eating habits, and the ability to incorporate more fresh fruit into a family’s diet,” commented Michelle Adler, Product Researcher at Goldenberry Farms.
Since their launch, “Ramboos” have been showcased at a growing number of major retailers, and feedback shows that this “themed” product significantly outsells its generically labeled counterpart.
Unlike its lychee cousin, rambutan features a brilliant red, red, “soft and spiky” exterior, giving it a very exotic and almost animated quality.
Ramboos are hand harvested, non-GMO, and available in 12oz packs for easy enjoyment, made with plant-friendly materials and recycling in mind. Bulk sizes are also available for food service clients.
Goldenberry Farms Ramboos are sourced from high-quality farms in Guatemala and Honduras, offering a growing season that begins in July and continues until mid-January.
About Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® is a grower, packer, exporter, and merchandiser of high-quality fruit. The company, known for its “Where Good Things Grow” approach to sustainable farming, focuses on the development of exotic, “better for you” tropical fruit and produce, and is involved in all levels of fruit development, with a commitment to helping promote fresh fruit as a healthy and fresh snack alternative globally.
Goldenberry Farms participates in quality programs such as The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), which helps to introduce elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample.
For more information on Goldenberry Farms, as well as investor relations, distribution, and licensing opportunities, visit https://www.goldenberryfarms.com/contact-us.
Research Cited:
How kids Influence Food Related Purchases, Nickelodeon Kids and Family GPS
Kids make grocery shopping more impulsive, study says, Jacksonville Journal Courier.
Contact
Michelle Anders
888-973-6133
www.goldenberryfarms.com
