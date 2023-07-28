Artificial Intelligence Wall Art Company Art Prints AI Launches New Collection
Art Prints AI Launches New AI-Generated Wall Art Collection. Artificial intelligence wall decor company Art Prints AI has unveiled a new line of imaginative, affordable wall art and prints. Created through collaborations between prompt artists and algorithms, the pieces range across styles and subjects. Founder Ricki Mountain says the goal is to disrupt the decorative art industry.
San Francisco, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Art Prints AI, a company that creates AI-generated wall art and prints, has launched a new collection of artworks on their website. The pieces were made using deep learning algorithms and span various artistic styles.
According to founder and CCO Ricki Mountain, the goal of Art Prints AI is to make high-quality wall decor more accessible and affordable. The prints are available on canvas, framed, or as archival paper prints in multiple sizes.
The collection includes original landscapes, abstract designs, and portrait imagery intended to appeal to diverse aesthetics. Mountain states that customers can browse the curated gallery online and instantly find artwork to decorate their homes or offices.
Art Prints AI aims to become a leading marketplace for AI-generated wall art from digital artists. The company wants to disrupt the decorative art print industry by offering museum-quality pieces at lower costs compared to conventionally-made art.
While Mountain calls the artwork "imaginative" and "one-of-a-kind," the pieces are created through a collaboration between talented prompt artists and algorithms. Art Prints AI believes this technological approach partnered with human creativity can revolutionize accessibility and affordability in the wall decor market.
About Art Prints Ai: Art Prints Ai leading company focused on transforming the wall decor and decorative online art prints market. For more information, visit www.artprintsai.com.
