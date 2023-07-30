Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code: Delivering Unprecedented Accuracy in Combating Human Trafficking
Newly released human trafficking statistics call into question conventional methods of data collection in the fight against human trafficking.
Clewiston, FL, July 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Twentyfour-Seven inc, a prominent force in the fight against human trafficking, proudly announces a groundbreaking milestone in the ongoing battle to reach victims of human trafficking. The organization's Anti-Trafficking QR Code, registered as the Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code®, has proven to be an invaluable tool, delivering accurate and up-to-date data that is revolutionizing the fight against human trafficking.
Human trafficking continues to be a pervasive global issue, impacting millions of lives and perpetuating unimaginable suffering. To effectively address this heinous crime, having reliable and real-time data that provides critical insights into trafficking patterns, hotspots, and reporting patterns is crucial to take necessary action. For years, the lack of accurate information has hampered anti-trafficking efforts, making it challenging to target resources and implement effective strategies.
Tsvetelina Thompson, a human trafficking survivor and Managing Director of Twentyfour-Seven, emphasized, "Based on statistics released by other organizations and governments, it appears advocates are trying to fight what they do not fully understand. The analysis of our statistical data indicates that our method reaches 5.3% of victims, making the Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code, ten times more effective than the methods utilized by the conventional processes cited in the TIP Report."
The Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code® is an anti-trafficking tool sold to corporations on a subscription basis. The subscription is designed to help corporations meet and exceed the complex legislative obligations, that often make a company liable for human trafficking at their business locations.
When placed correctly, the Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code collects data from observers and victims. The product has been proven to reach victims while simultaneously providing law enforcement with actionable reports, allowing police to jumpstart investigations. Corporations subscribing to the program receive monthly analytics, enabling them to demonstrate the success of their anti-trafficking programs.
The Twentyfour-Seven Human Trafficking Statistics Report may be downloaded from the Twentyfour-Seven website. (Link: Twentyfour-Seven Human Trafficking Statistics)
About Twentyfour-Seven:
Twentyfour-Seven is a globally recognized non-profit organization committed to combatting human trafficking and providing comprehensive support to victims. Through cutting-edge initiatives, information delivery, and strategic partnerships, Twentyfour-Seven continues to lead the charge against this human rights crisis.
For inquiries, please contact:
Tsvetelina Thompson +1.210.846.0898
Managing Director
Or send inquiries to info@twentyfour-seven.org
