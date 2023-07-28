ZeroWater and CEHN Join Forces to Support “Climate Change & Children’s Health Month”
Baltimore, MD, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This July, ZeroWater is proud to support the Children's Environmental Health Network (CEHN) in their mission to protect children from environmental health risks. As part of Plastic Free July and Climate Change & Children's Health Month, CEHN is leading community conversations on the intersection of energy justice, climate change, and children’s health. To aid in this important work, ZeroWater has donated Water Filtration Devices for use at CEHN’s barber and beauty Shop Talk events in Baltimore.
Kristie Trousdale, Deputy Director of CEHN said, “This summer we are witnessing multiple impacts of climate change across the planet-- and here at home in the U.S.--in the form of extreme heat, flooding, and other natural disasters. Children are hurt first and worst by the climate crisis. They are uniquely vulnerable to the direct physical and mental health threats, as well as to the adverse cascading effects from climate change. Black and Brown children, Indigenous children, and children living in poverty are disproportionately impacted."
Trousdale continued by saying that single-use plastic is a big contributor to global warming and harms children’s health at every stage of its lifecycle - from extraction, production, use, to disposal: "That is why we are excited to partner with ZeroWater, and grateful for their donation of Water Filtration Devices to our Barber and Beauty Shop Talk Events in Baltimore. As part of Plastic Free July and Climate Change & Children's Health Month, CEHN and community group Black Millennials for Flint are leading community conversations on the intersection of energy justice, climate change, and children’s health."
ZeroWater's Water Filtration Devices provide a great source of purest-tasting water for families while reducing waste from single-use plastic bottles. The devices remove 99.6% of total dissolved solids (TDS) that can be found in tap water - significantly more than standard pitchers or faucets alone - making for a purer drinking experience with every sip. Additionally, ZeroWater filters are certified by NSF to reduce forever chemicals PFOS/PFAS, lead, and chromium - giving customers peace of mind when drinking water from their home tap or filling up their reusable bottles with filtered water on the go.
At ZeroWater, our mission is to ensure everyone has access to purest-tasting water no matter where they live or what resources they have available - it's why we partner with organizations like CEHN who strive for environmental justice for all communities across America. We believe we all have a role to play when it comes to protecting our planet – especially for future generations – and we’re proud to provide access to clean drinking water today in a sustainable way.
Kristie Trousdale, Deputy Director of CEHN said, “This summer we are witnessing multiple impacts of climate change across the planet-- and here at home in the U.S.--in the form of extreme heat, flooding, and other natural disasters. Children are hurt first and worst by the climate crisis. They are uniquely vulnerable to the direct physical and mental health threats, as well as to the adverse cascading effects from climate change. Black and Brown children, Indigenous children, and children living in poverty are disproportionately impacted."
Trousdale continued by saying that single-use plastic is a big contributor to global warming and harms children’s health at every stage of its lifecycle - from extraction, production, use, to disposal: "That is why we are excited to partner with ZeroWater, and grateful for their donation of Water Filtration Devices to our Barber and Beauty Shop Talk Events in Baltimore. As part of Plastic Free July and Climate Change & Children's Health Month, CEHN and community group Black Millennials for Flint are leading community conversations on the intersection of energy justice, climate change, and children’s health."
ZeroWater's Water Filtration Devices provide a great source of purest-tasting water for families while reducing waste from single-use plastic bottles. The devices remove 99.6% of total dissolved solids (TDS) that can be found in tap water - significantly more than standard pitchers or faucets alone - making for a purer drinking experience with every sip. Additionally, ZeroWater filters are certified by NSF to reduce forever chemicals PFOS/PFAS, lead, and chromium - giving customers peace of mind when drinking water from their home tap or filling up their reusable bottles with filtered water on the go.
At ZeroWater, our mission is to ensure everyone has access to purest-tasting water no matter where they live or what resources they have available - it's why we partner with organizations like CEHN who strive for environmental justice for all communities across America. We believe we all have a role to play when it comes to protecting our planet – especially for future generations – and we’re proud to provide access to clean drinking water today in a sustainable way.
Contact
ZeroWaterContact
Katrin Ferge
(800) 503-2939
www.zerowater.com
Katrin Ferge
(800) 503-2939
www.zerowater.com
Multimedia
Categories