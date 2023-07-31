TCSL Tournament at Horsham Expands to Youth Cricket in Its Sixth Edition

The event at Lukens Park each year has been known for a highly competitive amateur adult cricket tournament. Teams look forward to participation in the event and we see great spirit and competitiveness each year. This year, the tournament and its expansion to youth has been made possible by a generous contribution by Radhika Ramamurthi and the naming of the trophy as the K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy.