CA Naturalist Launches Debut Meditative Book Series
A unique spiritual look at nature from a creation naturalist.
Oak Run, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Inspirational author and certified Naturalist, Linda S. Carter releases her fourth installment, “Deserts” in the Devotions From The Earth book series as part of the award winning Cedar Ridge Books’ devotionals collection. Linda Carter’s work has a unique flare in using stunning images and lessons from nature with personal stories to help others find peace in nature; God’s antidote for recovering from global pandemics and general unrest.
The newest release, "Devotions From The Earth - Deserts: Meeting God in the Dry Places," puts the reader into peaceful natural settings while contemplating real life stories of overcoming and working through life’s challenges through connection with the Creator. Readers embark on a six week journey into the desert, exploring the spiritual and natural treasures of our desert places. Through reflections on the desert’s quiet and stillness, its harshness and beauty, readers will be drawn into a deeper awareness of how God uses nature to give more lessons that lead us on a path of healing and a closer walk with him.
Eryn Lynum, certified Master Naturalist, Bible teacher, author and host of Nat Theo podcast says: “Refreshing isn’t a word we often associate with deserts. But Linda Carter gives readers a refreshing perspective only gleaned in parched places. With vivid imagery, she invites us into these rugged yet stunning areas where we can make sense of and find beauty in life’s desert seasons. As a certified naturalist, she has a unique ability to anchor biblical truth in visuals from God’s creation that readers will hold on to.”
H. Irving Wilson, D. Min., M.Ed., BCCC Minister, and Christian counselor shares: "With engaging, heartfelt narratives and life applications rooted in scripture, Linda Carter paints literary portraits that glorify God, release his peace, and refresh the soul in our hurried world."
Carter is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews or book-signings, contact linda@CedarRidgeBooks.com.
