Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Joins Forces with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Present a Spectacular Culinary Experience with Celebrity Chefs
Rhinebeck, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is excited to announce a collaboration with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, This year's highly anticipated event will feature the culinary brilliance of not one but two celebrated celebrity chefs - Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guiliano - as they take center stage with captivating cooking demonstrations, each highlighting the versatility of lamb in their unique culinary styles.
Taking place on September 9 & 10, 2023 at the picturesque Dutchess county Fairgrounds this partnership between the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival and the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival is set to become a remarkable celebration of flavors, traditions, and craftsmanship. Renowned for their culinary expertise and dedication to sourcing the finest local ingredients, Chefs Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guillano are poised to deliver a culinary experience like no other.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to bring together two of the most celebrated celebrity chefs in the culinary world," said Michael Babcock spokesperson for the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival. "The combination of exceptional wine, delectable food, and the artistry of the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival creates a unique experience for our festival-goers."
The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival has long been a cherished event for food enthusiasts and wine aficionados, showcasing the region's culinary excellence. The addition of the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival being added to our food demos brings an exciting new dimension to the event.
Celebrity Chef Vincent Tropepe, known for his innovative culinary creations and passion for locally-sourced ingredients, will take the stage to demonstrate his expert techniques, using lamb as the star ingredient. Chef Tropepe's cooking demo promises to be a masterclass in combining flavors and elevating classic dishes to new heights.
Chef Marcus Guiliano, a seasoned chef with a focus on sustainable and organic cooking, will share his expertise and insights into preparing mouthwatering lamb dishes that embody the essence of the Hudson Valley's culinary heritage. Chef Guiliano's cooking demo is sure to inspire and delight food enthusiasts and home cooks alike.
"I am excited to be a part of this unique collaboration, where we can showcase the versatility and deliciousness of lamb to our audience," said Chef Vincent Tropepe. "The Hudson Valley is known for its exceptional produce, and I look forward to creating something truly special during my cooking demo."
Chef Marcus Guiliano added, "It's an honor to join forces with Chef Tropepe and celebrate the culinary traditions of the Hudson Valley. The NYS Sheep and Wool Festival brings a rich history of craftsmanship, and it's a perfect fit for the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival."
Beyond the cooking demos, festival-goers will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of delectable food offerings, savor outstanding wines from vineyards, craft beer and and distilleries from all over New York State, and visit with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival booth. This addition to the event ensures an extraordinary weekend of entertainment, gastronomy, and celebration of the region's finest offerings.
For more information and details, please visit www.Hudsonvalleywinefest.com.
About Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival: The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is an annual event always the weekend after Labor Day that celebrates the rich culinary heritage and exceptional wines from all over New York State and beyond. Bringing together local producers, wineries, and food enthusiasts, the festival offers a delightful experience for all who appreciate the region and the state's finest tastes.
About NYS Sheep and Wool Festival: The NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, Oct. 21-22, 2023, is a beloved tradition that honors the region's agricultural roots and showcases the beauty and versatility of sheep and wool. This event is a hub for crafters, artisans, and fiber enthusiasts who gather to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship related to sheep and wool.
Media Contact:
Michael Babcock
Producer
Mababcock@wineracks.com
914 -388-0608
Categories