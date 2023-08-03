Rutgers Plays Host to 10th Annual Leadership Academy for Teens with Tourette Syndrome
Created in partnership with former professional soccer player, current broadcaster, and Tourette Syndrome advocate, Tim Howard, the Academy is the only leadership program for teens diagnosed with TS in the nation.
Somerville, NJ, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High school students will learn about advocacy, self-leadership, and resilience from professionals and mentors as NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) conducts their tenth Tim Howard Leadership Academy, August 3 to 6, on the Busch Campus of Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ.
Created in 2014 in partnership with former professional soccer player, current broadcaster, and Tourette Syndrome (TS) advocate, Tim Howard, the Academy is the only leadership program for teens diagnosed with TS in the nation. The 19 teens participating this year will represent seven states and Canada.
TS is a neurobiological disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements and sounds known as tics. As many as 1 in 50 school-aged children show signs of TS or other tic disorders, which are frequently accompanied by other mental health disorders including ADHD, OCD, and anxiety.
According to a survey conducted by the Tourette Association of America in 2022, 80% of students with TS felt that their tics negatively affected their school experience, 70% had experienced bullying due to their disorder, and 38% worry about being socially isolated.
Over the course of their four days on campus, when the participants are not interacting with doctors, psychologists, and other experts in the field to learn more about their TS, they will have the opportunity to form connections with new friends through small group activities or friendly games of kickball in the quad.
“The goal of the Academy is to have the teens leave with the ability to advocate for themselves and be ready to face an often misinformed public,” explained Academy Director Melissa Fowler. “With the lessons and skills they gain, and the goals they’ll set for themselves, this Academy class will step up to be the voice of awareness in their own communities. It will also give them a network of friends and professionals to help them on their journey.”
NJCTS is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of individuals and families affected by Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about this disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and the community. To learn more about Tourette Syndrome and the programs available from NJCTS, visit www.njcts.org.
