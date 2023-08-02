1985 Games Launches D&D Campaign Setting Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda & is 3000% Funded
Portland, OR, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft and VHS Dice, returned to Kickstarter on August 1 with an all-new D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli and the popular game series The Legend of Zelda. The Kickstarter Campaign met its goal within minutes of launching and has currently reached 400k in funding within the first 24 hours. The Campaign has seen an outpouring of support from the community and is showing no signs of slowing down.
In Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, players will explore a fully-realized world across over 250 pages of 5E content. The book will encapsulate the cozy nostalgia of your favorite game or movie universe while bringing hundreds of new and interesting options to the table, including playable races, subclasses, spells, magic items, feats, and more.
The Artists
The book will contain hundreds of stylized illustrations depicting the island of Obojima and its strange inhabitants. To visually bring this world to life, the project creators have brought two outstanding artists on board.
Varguy Art is a German illustrator who has exploded in online popularity over the last half-decade. His simplistic and familiar art style, paired with his unbridled creativity, has allowed him to grow a dedicated following and carve out his niche in the digital art space.
Panel Per Day, otherwise known as Scott Higginbotham, is an Australian illustrator best known for his work in the indie comic scene through projects like Solid State. His popularity has grown significantly in the last two years as the Instagram and Twitter communities have discovered his skillful character and creature design.
Inside The Book
Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass is broken into two halves. The first details the island of Obojima and explores its locations, characters, and lore. The second details hundreds of new player options, as well as a robust collection of monster stat blocks and a new system for Potion Crafting.
Through the power of crowdfunding, the 1985 Games team seeks to expand the book's size by almost 90 pages with stretch goal adventure content that will get gaming groups into the Obojima action even faster.
Never Before Seen 5E Content:
A detailed Potion Crafting system with 130+ ingredients & 180+ potions to create
8 Subclasses
3 Playable Races
50 Spells
60 Monsters
50 Magic Items
The Hero’s Journey Boon System
Thematic Feats & Fighting Styles
8 Familiars and Fresh Familiar Mechanics
20 Weapons & Weapon Mechanics
10 In-Depth Chapters on the World & Lore of Obojima
Inspiration and Conception
In a world full of gritty, grim dark, hyper-realism, 1985 Games desperately wanted a refreshing take for their first 5E supplement. So, Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton looked back to his childhood for inspiration. Growing up, Crofton was an avid console and tabletop gamer, but through the years no other game came close to his love for the wildly popular Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This fantasy epic for the Nintendo 64 became increasingly influential in his life and would be the catalyst that brought Crofton to seek out the film Princess Mononoke; which at the time was described to him as Pocahontas meets The Legend of Zelda.
Now, many years later, Crofton is just as passionate about the game series and animation studio he fell in love with as a child. So, when 1985 Games started talking about the possibility of creating their own DnD campaign setting, he felt it was the perfect time to pay homage to the media that have inspired him as a creative for more than a decade.
The Kickstarter
The campaign launched August 1 and will run until the end of the month. With the introduction of 15 new products from pin sets to card decks, a slew of Kickstarter exclusives, and an action-packed stretch goal line-up, 1985 Games plans to make this their biggest Kickstarter yet.
Additionally, the team will be giving all of their early supporters a special gift in the form of a handmade resin D20, a call back to their 2022 VHS Dice Kickstarter, and a thematic tie-in to the world of Obojima itself.
Click here to be taken to the Kickstarter Page
Playtest Material
Since early June, 1985 Games has been releasing playtest material to their community weekly, a practice they plan to continue up to launch day. So far, they have released a collection of creatures, subclasses, and magic items, with more player options still to come.
Click here to be taken to the playtest sign up form
About 1985 Games
Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real-time. Beginning with the success of their first Kickstarter the Dungeon Craft terrain system back in 2019, the team has continued to explore new possibilities for every area of the TTRPG hobby, with new products released each year. This will be their ninth Kickstarter campaign and the team plans to make it one of their largest. Led by Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton and President Lenny Gotter, 1985 Games seeks out new ways to address core community needs (and wants) by creating the gaming accessories they want at their table. You can find 1985 Games on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.
Click here for the Media Kit
In Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, players will explore a fully-realized world across over 250 pages of 5E content. The book will encapsulate the cozy nostalgia of your favorite game or movie universe while bringing hundreds of new and interesting options to the table, including playable races, subclasses, spells, magic items, feats, and more.
The Artists
The book will contain hundreds of stylized illustrations depicting the island of Obojima and its strange inhabitants. To visually bring this world to life, the project creators have brought two outstanding artists on board.
Varguy Art is a German illustrator who has exploded in online popularity over the last half-decade. His simplistic and familiar art style, paired with his unbridled creativity, has allowed him to grow a dedicated following and carve out his niche in the digital art space.
Panel Per Day, otherwise known as Scott Higginbotham, is an Australian illustrator best known for his work in the indie comic scene through projects like Solid State. His popularity has grown significantly in the last two years as the Instagram and Twitter communities have discovered his skillful character and creature design.
Inside The Book
Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass is broken into two halves. The first details the island of Obojima and explores its locations, characters, and lore. The second details hundreds of new player options, as well as a robust collection of monster stat blocks and a new system for Potion Crafting.
Through the power of crowdfunding, the 1985 Games team seeks to expand the book's size by almost 90 pages with stretch goal adventure content that will get gaming groups into the Obojima action even faster.
Never Before Seen 5E Content:
A detailed Potion Crafting system with 130+ ingredients & 180+ potions to create
8 Subclasses
3 Playable Races
50 Spells
60 Monsters
50 Magic Items
The Hero’s Journey Boon System
Thematic Feats & Fighting Styles
8 Familiars and Fresh Familiar Mechanics
20 Weapons & Weapon Mechanics
10 In-Depth Chapters on the World & Lore of Obojima
Inspiration and Conception
In a world full of gritty, grim dark, hyper-realism, 1985 Games desperately wanted a refreshing take for their first 5E supplement. So, Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton looked back to his childhood for inspiration. Growing up, Crofton was an avid console and tabletop gamer, but through the years no other game came close to his love for the wildly popular Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This fantasy epic for the Nintendo 64 became increasingly influential in his life and would be the catalyst that brought Crofton to seek out the film Princess Mononoke; which at the time was described to him as Pocahontas meets The Legend of Zelda.
Now, many years later, Crofton is just as passionate about the game series and animation studio he fell in love with as a child. So, when 1985 Games started talking about the possibility of creating their own DnD campaign setting, he felt it was the perfect time to pay homage to the media that have inspired him as a creative for more than a decade.
The Kickstarter
The campaign launched August 1 and will run until the end of the month. With the introduction of 15 new products from pin sets to card decks, a slew of Kickstarter exclusives, and an action-packed stretch goal line-up, 1985 Games plans to make this their biggest Kickstarter yet.
Additionally, the team will be giving all of their early supporters a special gift in the form of a handmade resin D20, a call back to their 2022 VHS Dice Kickstarter, and a thematic tie-in to the world of Obojima itself.
Click here to be taken to the Kickstarter Page
Playtest Material
Since early June, 1985 Games has been releasing playtest material to their community weekly, a practice they plan to continue up to launch day. So far, they have released a collection of creatures, subclasses, and magic items, with more player options still to come.
Click here to be taken to the playtest sign up form
About 1985 Games
Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real-time. Beginning with the success of their first Kickstarter the Dungeon Craft terrain system back in 2019, the team has continued to explore new possibilities for every area of the TTRPG hobby, with new products released each year. This will be their ninth Kickstarter campaign and the team plans to make it one of their largest. Led by Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton and President Lenny Gotter, 1985 Games seeks out new ways to address core community needs (and wants) by creating the gaming accessories they want at their table. You can find 1985 Games on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.
Click here for the Media Kit
Contact
1985 GamesContact
Lenny Gotter
503-954-1820
1985games.com
Lenny Gotter
503-954-1820
1985games.com
Multimedia
Categories