Nephrologist Alfred Raciti, MD Joins New York Health
Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified nephrologist Alfred Raciti, MD. Dr. Raciti will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station 11776.
"We are very excited to have Dr. Raciti join our team of highly-trained nephrologists," said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. "His experience in the care of patients with kidney disease will be a significant asset to our patients."
Dr. Raciti brings over 37 years of clinical practice and has played a significant role in developing the original automatic spring-loaded renal biopsy gun using ultrasound guidance. He has a special interest in electrolyte, fluid, and acid-base physiology, and he applies his knowledge and expertise to provide comprehensive care to his patients. Dr. Raciti's patient-centric approach to medicine is deeply rooted in the belief that every patient deserves to be treated with the same compassion and care as one's own family member.
"I am excited to join NY Health because of how this organization respects and treats their physicians as well as their mission to put patients first," Dr. Raciti said.
Dr. Raciti earned his medical degree at the University of Brussels School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Norwalk Hospital/Yale New Haven Hospital and Nephrology Fellowship at University Hospital Stony Brook. Dr. Raciti teaches the internal medicine residents at Mather Hospital during their nephrology rotation and participates in the Internal Medicine Board Review course.
In his free time, Dr. Raciti enjoys an active lifestyle, pursuing hobbies such as running, road biking, hiking, kayaking, and landscape/wildlife photography.
Please call 631-331-4403 to make an appointment with Dr. Raciti. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
