Built on Now: acSoft Inc Announces Power BI Connector Powered by the Now Platform to Elevate ServiceNow Reporting Capabilities
Innovative solution transforms ServiceNow data management and analysis.
Dover, DE, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- acSoft Inc announced the Power BI Connector, a groundbreaking solution developed in partnership with ServiceNow, to elevate ServiceNow reporting to the next level. This joint effort empowers acSoft Inc to deliver superior experiences and drive immense value for customers through its unique solution built on the Now Platform.
ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is integral to support the $189 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners like acSoft Inc for their distinct expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and assist joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.
As a Platform Build Partner, the certified Power BI Connector provides an enterprise-grade, seamless integration between ServiceNow and Microsoft Power BI, allowing users to export and analyze vast amounts of ServiceNow data effortlessly. The integration is available in the ServiceNow Store.
The Power BI Connector helps businesses overcome the complex challenge of large-scale data management and analysis on the ServiceNow platform. It enables the export of any ServiceNow tables and fields, including custom ones, into Power BI, leveraging advanced features like incremental refresh support, advanced filtering, robust permission settings, and a dot-walking mechanism for easy access and inclusion of fields from related tables. This integration provides businesses with new opportunities for insight, making it a significant co-investment for companies that rely heavily on data for decision-making.
"Our solution, the Power BI Connector, transforms how companies interact with ServiceNow data. By making it simple to export and analyze this data in Power BI, we are providing our customers with a powerful tool for business insight," said Anton Sorozhuk, CEO of acSoft Inc. "The Now Platform has enabled us to leverage its robust capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation of our clients."
“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "acSoft Inc’s integration with ServiceNow will help our customers provide the seamless experiences that their customers expect today. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."
About acSoft Inc
acSoft Inc, a recognized ServiceNow Build Partner, excels in creating and delivering certified applications that seamlessly integrate business intelligence tools with the ServiceNow platform. With a dedicated focus on enhancing workflows and optimizing IT operations, acSoft Inc ensures its solutions comply with ServiceNow’s high-quality standards, which is integral to its commitment towards excellence.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Contact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.acsoftinc.com/
