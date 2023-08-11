Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Over $160,000 in Student Scholarships
San Diego and Riverside County students receive scholarships from the Cal Coast Cares Foundation to further their education.
San Diego, CA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships to support college-bound high school seniors, foster students and current college students in San Diego or Riverside Counties.
The non-profit foundation presented $2,000 scholarships to 59 local students who are pursuing higher education and have proven a commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community. This year’s awardees include 19 foster youth, and the recipients of first-year foster student scholarships will also be eligible for second-year scholarships by continuing to meet the requirements. Additionally, the foundation recently awarded a total of $49,000 to local community college and university students.
Since its inception in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $930,000 in scholarships and educator grants.
“Our mission at the foundation is to help local students achieve their dream of attaining a college degree and to help educators provide additional innovative learning experiences for their students. This support is crucial as the cost of education and other expenses continue to increase,” said Rene McKee, Cal Coast Credit Union Senior Vice President, Community & Public Relations and Foundation Board Member.
You can help students and teachers by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation and learning more about its mission here: https://bit.ly/3sOGWYZ.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
