Associated Builders and Contractors of San Diego, Inc. and ehs International, Inc. Join Forces to Elevate Safety Training in California

Today, ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) announced its new affinity partnership with the Associated Builders and Contractors of San Diego (ABC San Diego), marking a significant step towards enhancing safety training within the construction industry. ehs International will be the exclusive provider of Virtual Instructor-led Safety Training for ABC San Diego and its members.