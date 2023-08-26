Caviar Bar Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas Shows Support for Residents and Businesses Affected by Maui Wildfire by Donating 100% of Proceeds Towards Maui Relief
Originally from Hawaii, Bartender/Mixologist Rylen Komeiji and Chef Michael Nguyen from Caviar Bar both show their support towards their home islands in response to the Maui wildfire that occurred earlier this month.
Las Vegas, NV, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Businesses and individuals have showed their endless support to provide any kind of assistance to the residents of Lahaina, Maui, who were directly affected by the wildfire. Las Vegas, being commonly referred to as the "ninth island" of Hawaii, has had multiple businesses show support by being drop off locations for supplies/necessities, holding fundraisers and more.
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant, inside of Resorts World Las Vegas, owned by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, will be offering an in-restaurant promotion during Labor Day weekend (Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4) in which a variety of limited time cocktails and menu items will be available for purchase in which 100% of these sales will be donated to Lahaina restaurant, Pacific'o on the Beach, which was one of the many buildings destroyed by the fires. Employees of Caviar Bar felt it was right to support another restaurant especially since Pacific'o's employees have lost their home and have children to take care of.
Pacific'o Fundraiser Organizer Mari Howe, shares:
"This fundraiser is for the employees of Pacific'o to get back on their feet during this very difficult time. Like so many other local businesses in Lahaina, Pacific'o was completely destroyed during the fires. Many of our staff lost their livelihood, their homes, as did the rest of their family members. Many have children of their own. A lot of them do not know how to ask for help, and we are here to advocate for them.
100% of these proceeds will go directly to our displaced employees. The funds will be dispersed evenly to 46 employees. If the person feels their needs are met, they are free to pass it on to someone who is in need.
The reality that a majority of the Pacific’o Team are being housed at shelters and surviving off of donations, means that these donations are crucial to their rebuilding and being able to provide income and a home for themselves and potentially their families. And seeing as the whole community is displaced, everyone is sharing just to survive day to day.
The Pacific’o team is known for its infectious smiles, kindness, love for each other, passion for what we did and the islands, and incredible work ethic. They brought true aloha everyday to work and to our guests, and we’d like to reciprocate their care.
We are so grateful for all the messages and calls from people who want to help. We can't thank you enough for all the Aloha. Mahalo for your being a part of this incredible rallying of our community."
Guests who order a "Kokua for Maui" cocktail, "Sherri Hi-Ball" cocktail, "Our Kuleana" Daiquiri and Hawaiian-inspired menu specials will be supporting Caviar Bar's efforts to fundraise for Pacific'o employees from Lahaina.
For reservations and inquiries, please visit Caviar Bar's website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook or call the restaurant at (702) 676-7936.
About Caviar Bar
Awarded the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator in June 2023, Caviar Bar, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available only at their bar. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
