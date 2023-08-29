New Bar in Midtown Houston Brings R&B and Hip Hop Vibes to the 25 and Up Crowd
Houston, TX, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A vibrant addition to the Midtown Houston scene is set to make its grand entrance as Rhythm Bar opens its doors this Labor Day Weekend. Rhythm Bar aims to cater to the acute tastes of the 25 and up demographic, bringing together the best of R&B and Hip Hop in a beautifully renovated historic building at 1011 McGowen St.
Located in the heart of Midtown, Rhythm Bar is positioned to become the go-to destination for the targeted 25 and up demographic. This group came of age during the height of R&B and Hip Hop’s rise in popularity in mainstream America. Rhythm Bar will provide a nostalgic experience playing 90's and 2000's hits, while our clientele enjoy craft cocktails, a rotating menu catered by local chefs and neighboring eateries, good conversation, and vibe to the soundtrack of their youth.
The bar's interior design blends modern aesthetics with urban charm, creating an ambiance that resonates with the vibrancy of the city. Whether it's a casual night out with friends or a special celebration, Rhythm Bar offers a versatile space that can accommodate a variety of occasions.
"We are thrilled to introduce Rhythm Bar to the Midtown community," said Michael Osborne, spokesperson for the ownership group. "Our vision is to create an inclusive and inviting space where people can come together to enjoy top-notch music, craft cocktails, and memorable experiences. With our focus on R&B and Hip Hop for the 25 and up crowd, we're tapping into the pulse of the city's nightlife scene. We want Rhythm Bar to continue the tradition and legacy of what the Houston bar scene is all about."
At Rhythm Bar, music takes center stage. The carefully curated playlist of R&B and Hip Hop hits, expertly mixed by local resident DJ's, sets the tone for an unforgettable night.
"Rhythm Bar is more than just a bar; we are a community," said Mike Mogul, the bar's resident DJ. "We're excited to create an environment where music lovers can come together to celebrate the beats that define the culture of Hip Hop and R&B, and most importantly, the culture of Houston. Expect high-energy performances, soulful melodies, and an atmosphere that resonates with the essence of Hip Hop and R&B."
The grand opening of Rhythm Bar is slated for Labor Day Weekend, with festivities kicking off Thursday, August 31, 2023. Guests can anticipate a night of dope music, exclusive drink specials, and an opportunity to mingle in a chic urban setting.
For more information about Rhythm Bar, its upcoming events, and reservations, follow Rhythm Bar on social media platforms:
Instagram: @rhythmbarhtx
Twitter: @rhythmbarhtx
Facebook: Rhythm Bar
Contact:
Michael Osborne
RhythmBarMedia@gmail.com
About Rhythm Bar
Rhythm Bar is a new bar located in the heart of Midtown Houston. Backed by a majority minority-owned investment group, the bar offers a unique blend of R&B and Hip Hop music from the early 90's to present, creating a dynamic nightlife experience for the 25 and up demographic. With its stylish interior, expertly curated playlists, and a commitment to showcasing both local talents and established artists, Rhythm Bar aims to become the premier destination for the 25 and up crowd seeking a fun night out.
