New Children’s Book Chronicles Real-Life Travels to 18 Countries Through the Eyes of Young Adventurer
"When Imani Smiles in France" marks the beginning of an enchanting series that captures the essence of adventure, unity, and resilience through the eyes of an intrepid child.
Portland, OR, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A globetrotting family's remarkable journeys have paved the way for an engaging series of children's books starring their vivacious eight-year-old daughter, Imani Smiles. The debut installment, "When Imani Smiles in France," follows Imani on an exhilarating escapade through the enchanting streets of Paris.
Ernest Smiles and Barbara Furlow-Smiles, parents to Imani Smiles, conceived this heartwarming series upon witnessing their daughter's blossoming independence, inquisitiveness, and empathy during their global explorations.
Ernest expressed, "As a child, I always nurtured the dream of embarking on worldly adventures with my own family, and now, that dream has materialized before my eyes."
Imani's narrative is enriched by her African American heritage, offering readers a unique perspective into the mind of a young explorer who defies conventions. Imani's embrace of diverse cultures further elevates the book's appeal, as her open-mindedness is beautifully depicted through her interactions with newfound friends in France.
The tale's unexpected twists and turns underscore the significance of resilience in the face of challenges. Whether it involves safeguarding the Mona Lisa or navigating unfamiliar realms, the story underscores that ingenuity, determination, and collaborative efforts can surmount obstacles.
Barbara emphasized, "The story underscores the power of forming genuine connections and collaborating to transcend barriers and achieve remarkable feats."
"When Imani Smiles in France" is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram. The book is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Discover more about the Smiles Family and their adventures at whenimanismilesbook.com. To learn about Bublish and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
About the Authors
Ernest Smiles, an author, bodybuilder, and senior operations executive with a Six Sigma Green Belt, studied Operations Management at Baruch College and holds an MBA from Syracuse University. Currently pursuing a Masters in Finance and Global Supply Chain Management from Portland University.
Barbara Furlow-Smiles, an author, public speaker, and Senior Diversity Executive, studied International Relations/Political Science at Spelman College and earned a Masters in Public Administration from Baruch College. She engaged in overseas studies at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and participated in volunteering initiatives in Costa Rica.
